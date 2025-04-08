Kamohai Kalama Sweeps Hawaii on 'Renovation Aloha' — Here's What We Know About His Parents Kamohai has a jaw-dropping 87 first cousins, giving him access to all the help he and Tristyn need to run their real estate business. By Ivy Griffith Published April 8 2025, 3:14 p.m. ET Source: HGTV

On the Hawaiian islands, real estate is a hot commodity. With a limited amount of space for commercial and private land ownership, every single home is a desired piece of property. For HGTV hosts Kamohai and Tristyn Kalama, Renovation Aloha is a way to showcase their efforts in home renovation and design.

Article continues below advertisement

Nestled amongst the verdant and lush tropical background of Oahu, Hawaii, the Kalamas help build dreams, recreate beauty, and bring new owners to the homes of their dreams. All while raising a family in a place many would consider paradise. But what do we know about Kamohai's parents, who got him where he is today? Here's what we know about Kamohai's background and the family he's made with Tristyn.

Source: HGTV

Article continues below advertisement

What do we know about Kamohai Kalama's parents?

Kamohai is from Kaneohe, Hawaii. Born on Sept. 20, 1981, the renovation guru is from a family that has raised 64 generations in the area. According to his HGTV bio, Kamohai graduated from Kamehameha Schools in Oahu in 1999. He went on to become a substance abuse counselor, as well as owning and managing the clothing store Aloha Beach Club with his brother.

Yet now he finds himself renovating homes with his wife, Tristyn. And his enormous family helps in the process. The Hawaiin native shared in his HGTV bio that he has a staggering 87 first cousins, due to the fact that his father was one of 11 kids in his family.

Article continues below advertisement

In an interview with MidWeek, Kamohai revealed that his father, Corbett Kalama, is a community leader who blesses each home that the couple finishes. And his family helps bring all their dreams to life. On his HGTV bio, he shared, “In the family, we have contractors, cabinet makers and garbage collectors. We have someone to help with every aspect of our business.”

While speaking with Leslie Wilcox, Kamohai's father Corbett shared that he came from humble beginnings. He met his wife in college through their mutual love of crew, which is a team rowing sport. The boat she was on went down during a regatta, and he helped pull her from the water. They struck up a relationship and eventually fell in love, welcoming four children together. Corbett called his wife a "hard worker" and "very patient." Kamohai's mother works as a schoolteacher, although not much information is publicly known about her.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's we know about Kamohai's wife, Tristyn, who co-stars with him on 'Renovation Aloha.'

Kamohai and Tristyn met through happenstance, after Kamohai had fallen into a lifestyle of partying. He attended a treatment center, which he ended up working for. The treatment center was owned by none other than Tristyn's mother. The rest was, apparently, history. As was their shift from counseling to real estate, according to Kamohai. In that interview with MidWeek, Kamohai shared how he made the turn from a counselor and fashion entrepreneur to a home renovation entrepreneur.

Article continues below advertisement

He explained, "My brother and I had three retail locations, but brick and mortar was just getting so hard. We were able to pay the bills and pay our employees, but we weren’t able to survive. We had our first child, and my wife [Tristyn] looked at me and she said, ‘Hey, I think it’s time we figure something out if we’re going to stay here in Hawaii.’ She said, ‘We’re going to this real estate seminar that I saw on television, and you have no choice.’ The rest is history. Real estate it was.”

These days, Kamohai and Tristyn have two children together, and they've renovated more than 70 homes. Their focus is on keeping the homes local and true to the island's beauty.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: HGTV