What Is Izzy Battres's Net Worth? The Beloved HGTV Contractor Is a Major Fan Favorite Izzy is a family man, a hard worker, and a dreamer. By Ivy Griffith Published March 20 2025, 2:34 p.m. ET

On HGTV, home renovators and home design experts become celebrities. We don't just tune in to watch their creations, we tune in because they captivate us with their creativity and personality. This is definitely the case for contractor and dreamer Israel "Izzy" Battres, who became a fan favorite when he worked on Flip or Flop.

Izzy was eventually given his own show, much to the delight of HGTV fans everywhere. But what is his net worth? Here's what we know about the beloved Izzy, his net worth, his home life, and the show that focuses solely on his skillful know-how.

What is Izzy Battres's net worth?

On HGTV, Izzy is known for his outgoing personality, winning smile, and absolutely unbeatable renovation know-how. But how much money has it earned him? We don't have an exact number, but we estimate he has accumulated at least $1 million through a combination of his business as a contractor and his reality television career on HGTV.

Izzy Battres is married and has two stepchildren.

Of course, it's not all hammers and drywall for Izzy. He's a husband and a father, and his social media reflects just how much joy he finds in both of those roles. Izzy married his wife Lilly in 2010. They met at church while doing ministry work, and Izzy was immediately smitten.

Speaking with HGTV, Izzy explained, "I saw her, and started strategizing how to meet this beautiful lady with curly hair. To get her attention, I said I’d play Jesus and wear a loincloth in our Easter drama. I built the cross and said to myself, 'She has to see me in the crucifixion scene.'" And the rest was history. She supports him in his professional endeavors, and he adores her. On social media, Izzy brags on his stepdaughter and stepson, and proudly shows off his family.

He walked stepdaughter Brianna down the aisle when she married her husband Ben. Izzy works with his brother Rudy and in an interview with HGTV, he explained that he hopes to turn his business into a family legacy.

'Izzy Does It' means more of your favorite contractor.

And if running a business, raising two children, and exploring the world with his loving wife wasn't enough for one person, Izzy took on a new opportunity with HGTV in 2025.

The beloved contractor was granted his own series, Izzy Does it, which premiered in February 2025. The series follows Izzy's home renovation and design business in Santa Ana, Calif., as he and his team help people bring their dreams to life.

When sharing his thoughts on the series with HGTV, Izzy mused, "Throughout my years working with high-end designers and architects, I’ve discovered how to give clients their luxury remodel without the high cost. Half of our company’s employees are family members, so I’m driven to be successful and establish a legacy for the next generation."