Everything You Need to Know About HGTV Personality Izzy Battres' Love Life The question: Is HGTV personality Izzy Battres married?! By Allison DeGrushe Published March 13 2025, 3:53 p.m. ET Source: HGTV

The oh-so-talented contractor and HGTV personality Izzy Battres has captured the attention of many with his skills and on-screen presence. While many know him for his work in the renovation world, there's another important part of his life that fans are curious about — his love life.

Article continues below advertisement

So, is Izzy Battres married? Here's everything you need to know about his relationship and the long journey he's shared with his wife, Lilly.

Article continues below advertisement

Izzy Battres has been married since 2010.

As it turns out, Izzy Battres has happily been married to his wife, Lilly, since 2010. Lilly works as a designer at Battres Construction and has supported Izzy both professionally and personally.

The couple, who share a strong faith, met at church when Izzy was doing ministry work. "I saw her, and started strategizing how to meet this beautiful lady with curly hair," he told HGTV.com. "To get her attention, I said I’d play Jesus and wear a loincloth in our Easter drama. I built the cross and said to myself, 'She has to see me in the crucifixion scene.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Lilly did, and after the performance, Izzy invited her to a family barbecue: "I had a plan," he said. "We're very family-oriented and I already knew I'd marry her. I felt like, if my family approves and likes her, she's in." At the time, he was in his 30s, still single, and had been praying for a partner. It turns out Lilly had been praying, too!

Article continues below advertisement

“I wanted someone to love my kids, and I liked Izzy's smile and the way he carried himself. Our beliefs are strong, and our spiritual walk had a lot to do with it,” Lilly told the outlet. Izzy and Lilly married about a year later, in 2010, and agreed Lilly would stay home with the kids and take care of the household.

What is Izzy Battres' net worth?

As of now, Izzy Battres' net worth is currently unknown to the public. However, it's safe to assume that he's likely accumulated at least $1 million through his business and reality TV projects. Plus, with his ongoing success, his net worth is expected to continue growing over the years!

Article continues below advertisement

Izzy's wife, Lilly, was initially hesitant about doing 'Izzy Does It.'

After working as a contractor on Flip or Flop alongside Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa, Izzy Battres is stepping into the spotlight with his own HGTV show, Izzy Does It. The show stars Izzy and his family and follows the growth of their very own renovation and design business, Battres Construction.

Article continues below advertisement

While promoting the show in a February 2025 interview with TV Insider, Izzy shockingly revealed that Lily was initially a bit wary about having their family featured on their own reality TV show.