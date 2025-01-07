'Betting on Paradise': Steph Sitt and Luke Shantz Prove Love Drives Their Renovation Dreams Steph Sitt and Luke Shantz are the latest renovation couple to take over HGTV. By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 7 2025, 4:53 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @steph.and.luke

The show, which premieres on Tuesday, January 7, follows Steph and Luke as they move to Costa Rica and buy a run-down yet promising piece of property, with plans to transform it into a stunning luxury boutique hotel. Will their ambitious dream come to life? Only time will tell! But before the series unfolds, let's get to know a little more about this dynamic renovating couple.

Source: HGTV

Who are Steph Sitt and Luke Shantz from 'Betting on Paradise'?

Despite both being Canadian, Steph and Luke's paths didn't cross until they met in Taiwan, where they were teaching English at a private school. Their relationship was a classic case of "opposites attract"— Steph describes herself as a "rebel" and "introvert," while Luke is is known for his outgoing, sociable nature.

"I was definitely a 90s grunge girl," Steph told HGTV, while Luke added, "I'm a very positive person. Steph likes to say I'm all sunshine and rainbows."

The couple seemingly quickly hit it off and eventually moved back to Canada, specifically Toronto, where they welcomed two daughters, Mia and Luna. However, in November 2020, they packed up their lives once more and relocated to Costa Rica.

Once they arrived, the family of four adopted two dogs, Sunny and Stormy, from a local shelter: "Our daughters named them," Luke told HGTV. "We call them our Tico mutts. 'Tico' is a colloquial term for native, a reference to a mixed breed dog from Costa Rica."

Steph and Luke married in February 2024, after nearly 20 years together.

Though the couple had planned to marry in November 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench in their plans. "Everything was canceled," Steph shared. "We always wanted a destination wedding so once we moved to Costa Rica and bought the hotel, we thought it would make the perfect spot for our wedding in addition to being a great way to start off our new business."

In February 2024, the couple finally exchanged vows with a beachside ceremony. Their adorable daughters served as flower girls. "We had talked about getting married for so long," Luke explained. "Mia and Luna were just so happy it was finally happening and that their grandparents and cousins would be coming down from Canada."

Steph and Luke are inspired by Chip and Joanna Gaines.

As we all know, Chip and Joanna Gaines are the gold standard for renovator couples. Their success has paved the way for many others, so it's no surprise that Steph and Luke find inspiration in their journey!

Luke revealed to HGTV that there were days during the renovation when nothing seemed to go right. On those tough days, he would listen to Chip's podcast, where the Fixer Upper star often spoke about the challenges he faced in the early stages of his journey.

