Home > Television > HGTV Do HGTV Stars Ray and Eilyn Jimenez Have Any Kids? What to Know About Their Fam In August 2024, Eilyn shared a photo of the newest member of their family, Baxter the Bernedoodle. By Sheridan Singleton Published Aug. 21 2024, 6:33 p.m. ET Source: HGTV

It's always amazing to see married couples work and go about their daily lives together. Many people think the constant time spent around each other could be a detriment to their marriage, but HGTV clearly disagrees with that. A good portion of their programming is made up of shows that typically feature a couple who work together to do remodels and home makeovers. It almost feels like standard procedure at this point. Now, however, the network is adding a little razzle-dazzle into the mix.

Article continues below advertisement

A new couple is joining the HGTV fold in 2024: Ray and Eilyn Jimenez. The couple are the stars of the new series Divided by Design. Divided by Design focuses on two interior design companies that have to compete against each other for clients in Miami. The kicker? The people who run those two firms also happen to be married to each other. That's right: Divided by Design features a couple battling each other for clients. Eilyn and Ray Jimenez are a loving couple, but do they have any kids?

Source: Instagram @eilynjimenez_

Article continues below advertisement

Do Eilyn and Ray Jimenez have kids? They actually have three beautiful fur babies in their happy little family.

If there's one thing most millennial couples get annoyed hearing, it's "When are you having kids?" Given that Ray and Eilyn are an incredibly attractive couple, it's safe to guess that they hear that question often. Whether or not they decide to have human babies is their business and no one else's. They don't have kids at this time, but they do have three precious fur babies in their lives: Aria, Bentley, and the newest addition to their family, lil pup Baxter, and they adore all three of them.

Source: Instagram @eilynjimenez_ Baxter the bernedoodle

Article continues below advertisement

Eilyn and Ray just added the new addition to their family, and he looks like a very good pup.

At the beginning of August 2024, Eilyn shared a photo of the newest member of their family, Baxter the Bernedoodle. Baxter is still a puppy, and he is a very cute lil' pupper with a very boop-able snout. His older brother and sister are Aria and Bentley, and both of them are Maltese shih tzus. Eilyn had Aria and Bentley when she and Ray began seeing each other. She said during an interview with HGTV, “I joke that I came with a fuzzy package," and it's clear he fell in love with the full package.

Source: Instagram @eilynjimenez_ Aria with her baby pup Lulu

Ray and Eilyn may be "divided by design," but they are also grand-"paw"-rents to a sweet little pup named Lulu