Christina Haack and Josh Hall's Divorce Records Indicate Some Financial Complications Josh Hall originally asked for temporary spousal support in the divorce. By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 2 2024, 2:08 p.m. ET

When Josh Hall filed for divorce from Christina Haack, they had less to divide than some other couples. Namely, children. Christina Haack came into the marriage with three children from her previous two marriages, but she and Josh didn't have kids together. In that regard, they had less complications to figure out. However, now that the topic of a prenup has come up, it makes you wonder if Christina had a prenup in her third marriage, or if she decided against obtaining one.

Christina and Josh were married in 2021, a few months after her divorce from second husband Ant Anstead was finalized. Regardless of any potential overlap, Christina and Josh appeared to be on the right track and they even filmed the first season of a new HGTV show with her ex, Tarek El Moussa and his wife, Heather El Moussa. So a lack of a prenup wouldn't come as a total shock, given how eager Christina appeared to be to marry Josh.

Did Christina Haack have a prenup?

According to Fox Business, Christina did not sign or file a prenuptial agreement prior to her marriage to Josh. That makes things a lot more complicated for the financials they share and whatever they don't technically share. In the divorce filing, Josh did ask for temporary spousal support from Christina. And, according to her, as the divorce continues to move through the courts, Josh has already taken liberties with her money.

In documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Christina claimed that Josh moved $35,000 to a separate account of his. Clearly, in regards to money and assets, things are going to be messy. And it certainly doesn't help that Christina didn't get a prenup in place before she and Josh got married.

Is Josh Hall entitled to half of what Christina Haack owns in the divorce?

Josh and Christina live in California, where the law states assets are divided between both parties in a divorce if they were obtained during the time the couple was married. That means there is a lot at stake for Christina and Josh, including their multi-million dollar home.