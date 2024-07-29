Home > Television > HGTV Tarek and Heather El Moussa Are Supportive of Christina Haack After Her Split From Josh Hall Christina and her husband and Tarek and his wife were originally the four stars of 'The Flip Off.' By Chrissy Bobic Updated Jul. 29 2024, 10:11 a.m. ET Source: HGTV

In July 2024, HGTV stars Christina Haack and Josh Hall became another reality TV couple to bite the dust when Josh filed for divorce after just three years of marriage. In documents obtained by Distractify, Josh asked for temporary spousal support, and things could get messy. Now, fans want to know what happens with their 2025 show with Christina's ex, Tarek El Moussa, and his wife, Heather El Moussa. So, is The Flip Off canceled?

Article continues below advertisement

The premise behind the home renovation series is that both couples compete to see who makes the most profit after finding a home to buy, renovate, and then sell. Prior to the announcement of the series, both couples worked double time to share promotional videos online that poked fun at Tarek's second wife looking a lot like his ex-wife, and they pointed to Tarek and Josh being good friends. It's safe to say that the dynamic is a bit different now.

Article continues below advertisement

Amid the news of the divorce, fans want to know what happens next. Both Tarek and Heather have spoken out a bit about the future of The Flip Off and how Christina and Josh's split will or won't affect the inaugural season, which is set for an early 2025 premiere date.

Is 'The Flip Off' canceled?

As of now, it doesn't look like The Flip Off is canceled. In fact, Heather and Tarek shared with E! News that they plan to be there for Christina both on and off the show, even if it means the ladies periodically ganging up on Tarek and making him the butt of their jokes on the series. They also gushed about some fun scenes that were filmed for the first season. And, while they aren't sure how the divorce proceedings will play into the show, if at all, it sounds like The Flip Off is still happening.

Article continues below advertisement

"We can't really talk about that because we don't know if he was cut out or we don't know if he quit," Tarek told E! News, of whether or not Josh would be totally edited out of the show for the short time he was part of it. "We don't really have the details." There are even reports that The Flip Off resumed filming, sans Josh, following the divorce announcement. So as of right now, the show must go on.

Article continues below advertisement

Christina Hall probably won't re-shoot Season 1 of 'The Flip Off' on HGTV.

We don't know right now what the first season of The Flip Off looks like, and how much Josh is factored in even though the premise involves a two against two scenario in each episode. However, it's unlikely that the first season will be totally re-shot in an effort to keep the former star out of it altogether.