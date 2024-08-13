Home > Television > HGTV Where Was HGTV's '100 Day Hotel Challenge' Filmed? All About the Show's Location It shouldn't be too hard to make over an entire hotel by yourself, right? By Sheridan Singleton Published Aug. 13 2024, 6:53 p.m. ET Source: HGTV

Home makeover fans are in for an extra special time with the new series 100 Day Hotel Challenge, which is already proving to be a competition of epic proportions — at least for HGTV. Couple Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt have done plenty of 100 Day Challenges in their time on the network, but this challenge takes the cake. Rather than renovating a "dream home," Brian and Mika are renovating hotels. Hotel renovation is a massive undertaking, and because of this, the couple has a little more help.

100 Day Hotel Challenge feels like an all-star event for the network. With the task of renovating an entire hotel being so daunting, Brian and Mika, who are competing against each other, have their own teams of HGTV stars helping them create new vacation destinations in a 100 days. The projects are big, but where exactly are the properties that they worked on? They needed a very specific location to make this show happen, so where exactly did 100 Day Hotel Challenge film?

Where was '100 Day Hotel Challenge' filmed?

In order for Brian and Mika to face off in this new challenge, it was imperative to find a location that had two hotels in need of a makeover. Those locations were found in Salter Path, N.C. Mika and her all-star team were tasked with renovating the William & Garland Motel, while Brian was tasked with renovating The Beacon Hotel. Salter Path is a small island just off the main coast of North Carolina, and with its beachy destination vibe, the show could bring a whole new crop of tourists.

'100 Day Hotel Challenge' features many familiar faces from other popular HGTV series.

It shouldn't be too hard to make over an entire hotel by yourself, right? As comical as that sounds, Brian and Mika don't have that problem. Each of them has assembled a team of fellow HGTV stars to help them out. Brian is joined by Bryan and Sarah Baeumler, Carmeon Hamilton, Cristy Lee and Poonam Moore, Denese and Mike Butler, and Michael Smith Boyd. Joining Mika is Galey Alix, Grace Mitchell, Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin, Kim Wolfe and Kim Myles, and Lauren Makk and Scott McGillivray.

