Mina Starsiak Hawk Closed Down Two Chicks and a Hammer, Ending 'Good Bones' for Good There might be some good news about Two Chicks and a Hammer, despite the terrible end of HGTV's 'Good Bones' By Alex West Jul. 7 2024, Published 3:35 p.m. ET

Great HGTV shows are never hard to come by, but that doesn't make losing one any easier. After eight seasons, Good Bones came to a halt, devastating home improvement fans.

The show follows the renovation company, Two Chicks and a Hammer, which ended up having quite a few struggles in the end. Host Mina Starsiak Hawk needed to make some major decisions that affected the future of the company.

What happened to 'Good Bones'?

“After eight years of doing Good Bones, I love our production company,” Mina told Indianapolis Business Journal in September 2023. “They are amazingly talented people. They have taught me so much. I don’t want to stop working with them. I would like to work with them until I die because they’re wonderful. HGTV has been wonderful to us. If I could create content for HGTV until I die, that would be a dream come true.”

On the surface, the company was struggling. The end of the show followed Mina as she navigated issues with her staff who were burnt out from renovating so many houses every year, especially since they needed to do everything on camera.

As a result, the cameras captured the emotional decision Mina made to take a step back. However, there are more pieces to the puzzle about the demise of Good Bones.

Mina confessed on her podcast, Mina AF, that there was some strain in the family business spurred by COVID-19. “It got to the point that our small team, at that point, we weren’t like even enjoying each other’s company,” she explained. “We got through COVID, we got through all of these things, we got through all of these seasons and everyone was just very burnt out. Everyone was sore. Everyone was miserable.”

Is Two Chicks and a Hammer still in business?

When the show folded, so did the company. Mina wasn't kidding when she said that she wanted to re-evaluate her career quite a bit. According to WTHR, the company permanently closed its doors.

The company even had a physical storefront that fully shut down in September 2023. "As a small business, the store has faced numerous challenges, especially during the unprecedented times we opened in, during COVID. The incredibly difficult decision to close the store is one that I have not made lightly. Being an anchor on our corner alongside The Vault, Lincoln Lane, Big Lew’s Tattoos, BLNKPG, and ARC Fitness these last three years has been an honor," she wrote on Instagram.

She added: "Please know how much I value every single person I got to meet and spend time hearing their stories while in the store. So many of you met my children and husband there, many more than once. It has been our second home so saying goodbye, while gut wrenching, is the decision I have to make for my family. Please understand and please give grace. What seems to be is often not what is."

Thankfully, it looks like they're trying something new out. On March 8, 2024, the Instagram account shared that they were back in business with a new storefront in Noblesville, Ind.

What does Mina Starsiak Hawk do now?

Not only is Mina a podcaster, but she's still into renovations. She and her husband, Steve Hawk, purchased a lake house which they are fixing up — and they're documenting the process, too! There might be a new show for fans to look forward to. Unfortunately, nothing in showbiz is ever guaranteed.