'Good Bones' Star Mina Starsiak Hawk's Father Is an Orthopedic Surgeon

When Good Bones first debuted on HGTV in 2016, viewers got to know design and construction dream team Karen E. Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk for the first time. The mother-daughter duo flipped houses in the greater Indianapolis, Ind. area for their company, Two Chicks and a Hammer.

Though Karen left Two Chicks and a Hammer to spend more time with her husband in 2019, she's continued to appear on the reality program.