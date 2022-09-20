'Good Bones' Star Mina Starsiak Hawk's Father Is an Orthopedic Surgeon
When Good Bones first debuted on HGTV in 2016, viewers got to know design and construction dream team Karen E. Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk for the first time. The mother-daughter duo flipped houses in the greater Indianapolis, Ind. area for their company, Two Chicks and a Hammer.
Though Karen left Two Chicks and a Hammer to spend more time with her husband in 2019, she's continued to appear on the reality program.
Mina has since become the face of Good Bones, and she's now starring on the spin-off series, Good Bones: Risky Business. The new series follows the mom of two as she converts a Victorian-era home in Fountain Square to a bed and breakfast and event space.
As Mina takes on the biggest project of her career, she'll need all of the support she can get from her loved ones.
While Good Bones fans know Mina's mom well, they haven't gotten to know her dad, Casey Starsiak, on the show. Who is Mina Starsiak's father? He's also the dad of Two Chicks and a Hammer project manager/Good Bones staple, Tad Starsiak.
Who is Mina Starsiak's father, Dr. Casey Starsiak?
The Good Bones: Risky Business star is the daughter of Karen E. Laine and Dr. Casimir "Casey" Starsiak. The now-divorced pair also shares kids William and CR together. While Karen is now remarried to her fourth husband, a man named Roger (she shares a daughter named Kelsy with her second husband), less is known about Mina's father.
However, it's clear that Mina got her design and construction genes from her mom, as her dad is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon.
Casey attended Northwestern University in Chicago, Ill. for his Bachelor's degree. He then went to the Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine for his doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree.
Mina's dad practices medicine in Indiana, and he specializes in back, neck, and hand issues, fracture care, sports injuries, arthroscopic shoulder and knee surgery, hip and knee replacements, and musculoskeletal disorders.
Casey Starsiak is also the father of 'Good Bones' project manager, Tad Starsiak.
After his split from Karen, Mina's dad got remarried to a woman named Cheryl. The couple welcomed a son named Tad Starsiak, who has appeared on Good Bones, and a daughter named Jess together, before they split up. Cheryl passed away in 2005 (Cheryl also had an older daughter from a previous relationship).
Before she died, Cheryl was married to Good Bones general contractor, Lenny Murrell — so Lenny is Tad's stepfather.
Casey is currently married to a woman named Missy.
Mina shared a photo from her father's '90s wedding day to her stepmother on Instagram in January of 2019.
"My stepmom sent me this lovely gem that I thought was perfect for a much belated #TBT post," Mina wrote, along with #GottaLovethe90s.
Though Casey has yet to appear on Good Bones, the HGTV series will always be a family affair for Mina.
New episodes of Good Bones: Risky Business air on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV. You can also stream the series on Discovery Plus.