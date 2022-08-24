Check out 'Good Bones' Host Mina Starsiak Hawk's Amazing Body Transformation!

In 2016, HGTV introduced viewers to the hosts of the widely popular home renovation series, Good Bones.

Since then, a lot has changed for the series’ leading ladies. In recent years, Karen E. Laine has retired from the business of home renovation to spend more time with her husband and has now shifted her focus to DIY projects.

Mina Starsiak Hawk, on the other hand, has been pretty busy. Last year, the network renewed Good Bones for Season 7 and announced that she would take center stage in the upcoming spinoff, Risky Business. Now that Mina’s spending a lot more time in the spotlight, viewers have taken note of her body transformation.

So, did Mina have plastic surgery? Here’s what we know!