Christina Hall Is Getting Her Wedding Band Tattoo Removed — There's No Turning Back Now!

HGTV mainstay Christina Hall is certainly wasting no time when it comes to making her impending divorce from estranged husband Josh Hall just a wee bit more final. The Christina on the Coast star filed for divorce from the Austin real estate agent in July 2024. Since then, the two have been trading passive-aggressive social media posts that definitely suggest reconciliation is off the perfectly designed table.

In August 2024, Christina once again took to Instagram in order to wave the separation in Josh's face. Incidentally she also waved it in the faces of 2 million of her closest social media friends. She uploaded a video to her Instagram stories showing off the fact that she was getting her wedding band tattoo removed. By the way, a wedding band tattoo is definitely going to jinx your marriage.

Christina Hall removing her wedding band tattoo in an Instagram story is very 2024!

Hollywood is definitely the place to go if chaotic divorces are your thing. We'll never forget Kanye and Pete Davidson publicly feuding on Twitter. Although Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde were never married, we often think back on the rumor that he laid down in front of her vehicle in order to stop her from bringing Harry Styles her homemade salad dressing. We don't think that's a euphemism! All this to say, it's no surprise that folks in the entertainment industry can be dramatic in all areas.

Cut to Christina dropping her Instagram story on Aug. 26, 2024. It's simple, yet effective. In the video we see a medical professional wielding some sort of tool that looks vaguely like a laser. It is trained on her left ring finger. Text across the story reads, "Thank you to my friends @jonathanzelkenmd for always taking care of me." A quick Google tells us that Dr. Jonathan Zelken is a "highly skilled board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon based in Newport Beach," per his website.