'Love It or List It' Continues Without Former Co-host Hilary Farr As The Design Expert

When Hilary Farr left Love It or List It in 2023, she left a Hilary-sized hole in the hearts of longtime fans. And many were left wondering who replaced Hilary on Love It or List It or if the show would cease to exist without her in it. She had, after all, been the co-host of the home renovations and real estate series since its inception on HGTV in 2008.

But never fear, because HGTV tapped another well-known home renovation expert to take Hilary's place. For years, Hilary had used her interior design skills to try and persuade prospective home sellers from listing their homes with real estate agent David Visentin, who Hilary butted heads with in jest. Now, someone else has taken on that role.

Who replaced Hilary Farr in 'Love It or List It.'

Although fans weren't sure they would even get to see another season of the long-running series after Hilary's exit, Page Turner is here to pick up the pieces. You might know Page from a number of other HGTV home reno shows like Flix My Flip and Flip or Flop Nashville. When HGTV announced a brand new season with a new co-host, Page shared the news on her Instagram.

"OMGGGGG!! Family Family Family!! I can FINALLY share that ...... I'm baccckk!! I'm so grateful! Thank you GOD!!" She wrote in a caption under a promotional photo of her with David. A photo that isn't unlike photos of David and Hilary from past seasons of the show. But Page's fans are almost excited to see her take on the role as she is to be part of the series.

One fan commented, "Congratulations!!!!! I'm so excited to hear this. Love that show and you are going to be such a wonderful addition to it!" Another wrote, "THIS IS FANTASTIC!! It will be really nice seeing you back on TV doing what you do so well!" Outside of Love It or List It, Page has been in the home renovation business for years. She is also a personal trainer, and she co-owns a fitness and clothing brand called The JoPa Life.

Hilary Farr publicly shared her reason for leaving 'Love It or List It.'

Hilary was a real life home renovator and designer for TV and movie sets before Love It or List It ever came calling. But once it did, she remained on the show for 19 seasons. In 2023, she told People that she was ready to move on. At the time, she admitted that, while the show "evolved into a mainstay of people's lives" that was "incredibly gratifying" for her, she was ready for "new challenges."