'Love It or List It's' Hilary Farr Is More Than an HGTV Host

When it comes to Hilary being a designer, she’s not playing the role on television; she's the real deal. According to Hilary’s self-titled website, the designer’s bio shares that her expertise goes beyond the television screen.

Born in London and raised in Toronto, Hilary first discovered her love of design as a child while helping her mother with a renovation project. Her career in designing and renovating homes would go on to take her around the world, from the U.S. and Canada to Australia, with gigs in acting and film-set design along the way.