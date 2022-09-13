Hilary Farr Puts Her Own House Under the Spotlight in 'Love It or List It'

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Sept. 12, 2022 episode of Love It or List It.

On this season of Love It or List It, a major twist takes the form of a couple of episodes. Star designer Hilary Farr decides to add her new house to the mix, as her real estate agent co-host David Visentin tries to convince Hilary to sell the new home in favor of a move-in ready home in a similar neighborhood.