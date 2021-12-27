There are reality and home renovation shows filmed not only across the U.S. but around the world, and Love It or List It is one of our faves. Over the years, we've loved to see people make the tough decisions about what to do with their futures. Are they going to leave the home they've lived in for years, or are they going to take the chance to have it remade into their dream home?Love It or List It's Hilary Farr may help people redo their own living situations, but she's also lived all over the world herself. She's called a few different countries home, but where does she live now? If you look at the different TV shows she's a part of, the answer isn't so clear.Where does Hilary Farr live?Although it feels like Hilary has lived everywhere, she's currently calling Toronto, Canada her home. In November 2021, she posted a picture with one of her dogs on Instagram. In the post's caption, she says they've been in the country for 18 days at that point. But overall, she's spent much more time there. In fact, Hilary was born in Toronto. Plus, Love It or List It is based in the country, and so is her business Hilary Farr Designs.Even though Hilary was born in Canada, she grew up in the U.K. She was raised in London, and that's why she's got an accent. But she has also lived in a few different states and cities in the U.S., including Los Angeles. Plus, now that Hilary has her own show, Tough Love With Hilary Farr, which is filmed in Philadelphia.Will 'Tough Love With Hilary Farr' have a second season?Right now, we aren't sure if a season 2 of Tough Love is coming, but that doesn't mean it won't. The show premiered in December 2021, so it's possible an announcement will be coming sooner than later. But if you haven't watched it, you may fall in love if you're a fan of Hilary's work on Love It or List It. This is the first time we see her taking the reins all on her own, and we see her help families turn their houses into homes. But of course, there's always some family drama.In her show, not only does Hilary help the family's home look better than ever, she helps dysfunctional families come together. "We can get in some sticky areas," she said in an interview with Distractify. On her show, she's not afraid to really delve into the more emotional topics and show another side of herself.\n\nYou can watch Love It or List It on HGTV, Discovery Plus, and HBO Max. \n\nYou can watch Tough Love With Hilary Farr on HGTV on Mondays at 9 p.m. EST.