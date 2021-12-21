'Love It or List It's' Hilary Farr Recently Opened up About Her Battle With Breast Cancer

Hilary is currently in remission, but it was certainly a long road to get there. In an exclusive interview with People, she revealed the exact nature of her cancer and what it took to beat it. The first time she knew something was wrong was in 2012 when she went to the doctor for a routine mammogram, where they felt a lump. It was discovered that the lump was precancerous and was swiftly removed. Hilary said she felt an immense amount of relief and decided to put it behind her.