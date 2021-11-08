The home design series Love It or List It is back on HGTV for another season, and the competition between co-hosts David Visentin and Hilary Farr is already heating up. If you're unfamiliar with the show's format, no worries — we'll catch you up.Every episode follows different homeowners. Most of them are irritated with their homes, and as a result, they go on Love It or List It for help. \n\nDuring the show, the residents present their house to real estate agent David Visentin, who shows them new properties to persuade them to sell, and then to designer Hilary Farr, who renovates their current home to convince them to stay. In the end, it's a battle for bragging rights. (In case you're wondering, Hilary is almost always victorious.)With an eye for interior design and a masterful approach to helping her clients become enchanted with their homes again, it's no doubt fans are wondering if they can hire Hilary to help them. So, can you fire Hilary Farr? Let's find out!Can you hire Hilary Farr?Are you irritated with your home or desperate for an interior makeover? Well, Hilary Farr is your girl! However, if you want her to renovate your home, you're going to have to go on Love It or List It.If you're willing to be on the television series, here are the qualifications you must possess, per HGTV. You must:\n\n- Currently own a home in the GTA [Greater Toronto Area] or the surrounding area.\n- Need expert design and construction help.\n- Have a minimum reno and design budget of at least $75,000.\n- Be willing to move out of your house for the duration of the renovation/shoot.\n- Be outgoing, fun, enthusiastic homeowners and available to be on camera for up to seven weekdays of filming (staggered over six to eight weeks).But, if you're looking to hire Hilary for more professional reasons, such as acting as a guest speaker at an event, by all means, go for it. SpeakerBookingAgency provides all the necessary details to schedule Hilary for your next event, including "conventions, conferences, trade shows, virtual meetings, graduations, store grand opening, product launches, and much more." \n\nPer the website, Hilary's fees range from $30,000 to $50,000, and she will travel from her native home of Toronto, Ontario, Canada.Also, there's an option to hire Hilary Farr for a virtual event. To book Hilary for a virtual conference, SpeakerBookingAgency says to contact them "to book Hilary Farr for a virtual event, virtual meeting, virtual appearance, virtual keynote speaking engagement, webinar, video conference, or Zoom meeting."Could you imagine having internationally renowned home designer Hilary Farr at an event you're attending? Life goals. With an extensive list of high-profile clientele, it's obvious how well-respected and loved she is. Hilary exudes confidence and passion in her work, so of course, everyone would want to meet her and have her speak at their event. Who wouldn't be inspired by her?\n\nNew episodes of Love It or List It air Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on HGTV.