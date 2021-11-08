Real Estate Runs in the Family for David From 'Love It or List It'

The hosts of HGTV's Love It or List It — David Visentin and Hilary Farr — might be unafraid to speak their minds on the show, but when it comes to their private lives, David keeps things on the down-low. So much that not only have viewers speculated over the years about his sexual orientation, but also as to whether or not David is married.

While David's personal life outside of Love It or List It isn't really important, it's hard not to wonder about him. It also doesn't help that his Instagram is full of content related to the show.

It only adds to the air of mystery surrounding him. And even though David has been one of the trusty Love It or List It hosts for years, his fans are still dying to know about his private life.