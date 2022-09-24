David Visentin Hails From Canada, Much Like the Origin of 'Love It or List It'
Since 2008, HGTV fans have been graced with the presence of David Visentin, 57, on Love It or List It alongside Hilary Farr, 71. He has also appeared on Brother vs. Brother – a Property Brothers competition spin-off series starring Jonathan and Drew Scott, 44. Keep reading to find out more about the reality star!
David has appeared on several 'Love It or List It' spinoffs.
According to Wikipedia, David currently lives in the Barrie, Ontario portion of Canada with his wife of more than 15 years, Krista, 52, and their 11-year-old son, Logan.
'Love It or List It' was originally filmed in Canada before relocating.
Love It or List It was filmed in Toronto its first six years before moving to North Carolina in the US back in 2014.
Over the years fans have also been treated to various International spin-offs, such as Love It or List It Vancouver, Love It or List It U.K., Love It or List It Australia, Love It or List It Vacation Homes(in Ontario and British Columbia), and Vendre ou Rénover (in Quebec).
Love It or List It is also syndicated in Australia, Canada, U.S., Spain, Brazil, Latin America, Norway, Bulgaria, Italy, Poland, U.K., and Northern Ireland.
The father-of-one has been practicing real estate since 1987.
HGTV describes David “as a top agent in Southern Ontario’s hot real estate market” and boasts he has “helped families find their dream homes.” He has been with Country Living Realty Limited since that time.
The network shares, “[David] will do whatever it takes to get the deal done and make sure all his clients are 110 percent satisfied.”
He is a cancer.
David was born on June 28, 1965, and is currently 57 years old – making him a Cancer sign!
David and Hilary have been mistaken for a couple by fans in the past.
The Love It or List It co-hosts appear to have an incredible relationship on-screen, which is what has kept viewers drawn in over the past 18 seasons. "They called up and said, 'You're brilliant. We want you. We think you're going to make Hilary look good,'" David previously joked to POPSUGAR about the audition process.
However, it seems like even these two realize their undeniable on-screen chemistry. “We start our mornings the exact same way," he shared elsewhere in the interview. Hilary agreed, adding, "It's quite sweet." It turns out they both drink the same breakfast smoothie before starting their days – which makes sense as two great minds think alike!
Love It or List It airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. EST on HGTV.