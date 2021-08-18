‘Love It or List It’ Follows a Repetitive Narrative Formula That Fans Call ”Fake”

Reality TV shows aren't exactly always as "real" as some production companies would lead you to believe. At the end of the day, human beings are going to want to work in an easily digestible format and stage certain things in order to not only make their jobs easier, but to also present a specific narrative vein that audiences can follow.

Viewers have become cognizant of the potential "fakery" that takes part on these shows, but is that the case for HGTV's Love It or List It?