Christina Haack Appears To Have Moved On From Hubby Number Three Josh Hall Christina Haack and Josh Hall split in July 2024. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 22 2025, 1:34 p.m. ET

HGTV queen and star of The Flip Off, among other shows, Christina Haack, is giving new meaning to the title of the series as she moved on from soon-to-be ex-husband Josh Hall. The couple split in July 2024, and although their divorce is not yet finalized, Christina might be dating someone new, and she may have moved on from her ex completely.

But who is Christina dating now, and who is Josh with? It looks like Josh moved on himself with model Stephanie Gabrys. Both have posted flirty comments on each other's Instagram accounts and although they haven't gone "Instagram official," they seem to be dating. Now, as The Flip Off premieres on HGTV, it looks like Christina is dating too.

Source: HGTV

Who is Christina Haack dating?

Although Christina hasn't shared any Instagram posts with a new beau, there are rumors that she has a new man in her life. Thanks to some Instagram Stories and random tags, there are rumors that Christina is dating a man by the name of Christopher Larocca. He is the president and CEO of the telecommunications company Network Connex. So if they are dating and they're the real deal, he probably won't show up to star in an HGTV show with her at any point in the future.

Following Christina and Josh's split, the couple publicly dealt with the fallout and their divorce is not yet finalized as of January 2025. She shared on Jeff Lewis Live in a January 2025 interview that the divorce proceedings were "not even close" at that time. According to court records, Josh asked for spousal support, while Christina requested that neither party receive that from the other and that Josh pay her legal fees.

Christina also shared in the interview that, while she was up for mediation, Josh was not. Still, they both appear to have moved on from their marriage in the midst of their divorce proceedings.

Christina Haack had a tattoo about her ex Josh Hall.

During her marriage to Josh, Christina got multiple tattoos in reference to him and their relationship. One was a tattoo on her left ring finger, which she had removed. At the time, she shared that with fans. Another tattoo was an infinity symbol on her wrist. Christina shared details of its removal in her Instagram Stories, where she tagged the plastic surgeon responsible for removing it with laser treatment.

"4th times a charm (when it comes to tattoo removal)," Christina wrote in her Stories with a video of the procedure. "Burns so good. Thank you @jonathanzelkenmd for always taking great care of me."

