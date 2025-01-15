Who Is Josh Hall’s New Girlfriend? Fans Think She’s a "Clone" of Christina Haack Josh quietly started dating his new girlfriend towards the end of 2024. By Trisha Faulkner Published Jan. 15 2025, 3:51 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@unbrokenjosh, Instagram/@christinahaack, and Instagram/@stephaniegabrys

Following the end of his marriage to Flip or Flop star Christina Haack, Josh Hall has moved on with someone new. Given his connection to the reality TV world, people are obsessed with wanting all the details.

If you’ve been following this story, you are probably asking the same question everyone else is: Who is Josh Hall’s new girlfriend? Keep reading as we dive a bit deeper into the details of this new relationship.

Who is Josh Hall’s new girlfriend?

Meet Stephanie Gabrys — a Nashville-based model who has HGTV fans doing a double-take because of her striking resemblance to Christina. In fact, on some social media platforms fans are calling her a “clone” of Josh’s ex-wife.

If Stephanie isn’t already on your radar, she’s about to be. Stephanie is a 35-year-old model who divides her time between Chicago, Florida, and Nashville. Her portfolio includes commercial, lifestyle, and fitness modeling. Her Instagram reveals she has worked with a variety of brands. While her professional life puts her in the spotlight, Stephanie has kept her personal life relatively private — until now.

The buzz surrounding Josh and his new girlfriend reached a new height when they went Instagram official. Josh kicked off the week by sharing a photo of Stephanie sitting in his lap as he wished his “angel” a happy 35th birthday via his Instagram Stories on Jan. 13, 2025.

Josh and Stephanie began dating sometime after his split from Christina in July 2024, but their relationship only became public in early 2025. Scrolling through Stephanie’s Instagram, a comment from Josh lovingly drooling over a photo shoot of her in a bathing suit reveals the two have been flirting on social media since the end of October 2024.

Unfortunately for Stephanie and Josh, fans immediately clocked how much she looks like Christine. In the comments of one of her most recent Instagram posts, one individual penned: “Well he certainly has a type.”

Josh and Stephanie also received a lot of support in the fan chatter on Instagram. In response to one of their interactions, one individual noted that Stephanie was an “upgrade” after being married to Christina. A second chimed in that they were “so happy” to see Stephanie and Josh together.

Josh’s sweet interactions with Stephanie Gabrys on Instagram have fans over the moon.

Josh and Stephanie’s banter in the comments of their posts reveals they’ve been building their connection well before their official Instagram debut. In one sweet exchange, Stephanie commented: “Proud of you and the strong, patient, hardworking, generous, and kind-hearted man you are! 2025 is going to be the best year yet!”

On Dec. 30, 2024, Josh left an equally sweet comment for Stephanie: “You're just as much a blessing to them [her children] as they are to you.” Stephanie responded to the comment saying he was the “absolute sweetest” and he was also on her list of things to be grateful for.

What is Christina up to now?

While Josh seems to be happy moving forward with his new girlfriend, all eyes are also on Christina. Christina is reportedly in a new relationship as well with Christopher Larocca, the CEO of Network Connex. Unfortunately, her interactions with Josh as they work out the terms of their divorce have been anything but smooth.

Josh recently stated that he felt like Christina was still obsessed with him. Christina responded to the comment via her Instagram Stories saying the accusation made her want to "throw up," per People.