Chrisina Haack Appears to Have Replaced Josh Hall on 'The Flip off' With a More Cordial Ex Christina announced she and Josh were getting divorced after 22 months of marriage in July 2024. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 13 2024, 4:06 p.m. ET

In July 2024, Josh filed for divorce from Christina after two years of marriage and three years together. While they're not together in real-time, fans take comfort in seeing them on good terms during Season 2 of Christina in the Country. However, regarding her forthcoming show, The Flip Off, Christina has sought another ex to replace her most recent one, at least professionally. Here's the scoop.

Is Ant Anstead replacing Josh Hall on Christina Haack's new show, 'The Flip Off?'

Soon after the news of Josh and Christina's divorce surfaced, fans excited about seeing her new show, The Flip Off, had many questions. The main one on everyone's mind was if she would replace Josh, who was set to be her partner on the home renovation show. Four months later, it appears Christina called on her second ex-husband, Ant, to replace Josh.

On Nov. 5, 2024, Christina and Ant were spotted filming a project that was reportedly The Flip Off, which is set to air in 2025. They were spotted both wearing head-to-toe black outfits, with Christina wearing an all-black outfit featuring skinny jeans, heels, a tee, and a blazer as she stood next to Ant, who wore black jeans, black pants, and a pair of white sneakers.

The exes divorced in 2021 after two years of marriage and one child, a son named Hudson, born in September 2019. Although they're no longer together, a source shared with E! News that they were both at ease and had "several light-hearted conversations" while filming. "Even when cameras weren't rolling, they seemed very chummy," the insider said. "It appeared they had really good rapport with one another."

The source didn't share if Ant being on the show means Josh won't be involved at all moving forward. However, it's more likely that Christina took a fan's advice to do the switcheroo to boost her new show's ratings, which she agreed was a brilliant idea. "LOL that would be a genius 'ratings' idea just sayin," she replied to the fan.

Why did Ant Anstead and Christina Haack divorce?

Ant and Christina's "chummy" reunion is something fans who were rooting for them to stay together will be happy to see. The pair married in a backyard ceremony at Newport Beach, California, home on December 22, 2018, per Life & Style. After their son Hudson's birth, Christina and Ant were on good terms, which is why fans were stunned when she announced in September 2020 that they were separating after only 22 months of marriage.

“I never thought I would have one divorce, let alone two," the Christina on the Coast star wrote on Instagram. "I never thought I would have two baby daddies — but sometimes life throws us curve balls.” She continued, “Instead of getting stuck in these ‘setbacks’ I choose to use look at these challenges as opportunities to grow. I’m messy, I’m real, and I’m working on healing.” Ant seemingly replied to the post, saying he "never gave up on us."