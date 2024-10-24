Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger’s Relationship Timeline: Navigating Love Amid Struggles "Sometimes two people just meet and click, and the timing is right," a source close to the couple said. By Trisha Faulkner Published Oct. 24 2024, 3:22 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger’s relationship was a bombshell no one saw coming. All eyes have been on the couple since they were confirmed to be an item. Unfortunately, Ant has made headlines once again as his car restoration company filed bankruptcy after he was hit with a fraud lawsuit. Naturally, many wonder how his love life is holding up amid the stressful weight he’s currently under.

Are these lovebirds still together? How did this relationship even start? Let’s take a closer look at Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger’s relationship timeline.

Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger’s relationship timeline began on a work project.

The story of how Ant and Renée met is unique in itself. They first crossed paths in June 2021 while filming an episode of Celebrity IOU: Joyride, per TMZ. Renée appeared on the show to surprise the brothers of her late publicist with restored cars. Ant, the show’s host, helped her through the process, and their chemistry was instant​. What began as a professional encounter quickly evolved into something more personal after the cameras stopped rolling.

Ant and Renée took their relationship public after quietly dating.

Being under the intense Hollywood spotlight, Ant and Renée only managed to develop the foundation of their relationship away from the public eye for a very brief period. Meeting while filming early on in June 2021, multiple outlets (including People Magazine) confirmed they were an official couple before the same month ended. Likewise, the paparazzi started to spot the couple together on several different occasions.

By the fall of 2021, the couple began making more frequent public appearances and attending events together. This included becoming Instagram official in September 2021. Initially, this was a relationship that took everyone by surprise. Fans, however, were delighted as Renée reserved personality seemed to be a perfect match for Ant’s more outspoken personality.

They moved in together as their relationship deepened.

As their relationship progressed, Ant and Renée decided to take a major step: moving in together. In April 2023, People Magazine confirmed the couple found a house they both loved. This was a decision the couple made about three years into their relationship. To protect his children, the couple continued to do what they could to stay out of the spotlight as much as possible. "They are very happy and in love. They have tried to keep their relationship private and low-key because of Hudson," the source also shared.

According to the inside sources, Renée fits seamlessly into Ant’s life. The two shared a strong bond despite their differences. Renée, who tends to keep her personal life private, seems to have found comfort in the quiet, family-oriented lifestyle that Ant values.

Ant’s recent struggles put a spotlight on their relationship.

Recently, Ant has made headlines for less celebratory reasons. His car company, Radford Motors, filed for bankruptcy, per People Magazine. This shocking move comes just after Ant was hit with a lawsuit accusing him of committing fraud.

With these challenges placing Ant in the spotlight, fans can’t help but wonder how Renée is doing. Unfortunately, neither Ant nor Renée have issued a statement about the situation. Given how private they both are, however, this isn’t too much of a surprise. Fans can only watch and hope the situation doesn’t put too much stress on their relationship.