Is 'The Flip Off' Scripted? Christina Haack Slams Josh Hall's "Manufactured Drama" Claims Christina Haack blasted ex-husband Josh Hall for suggesting his hurtful behavior on 'The Flip Off' was "manufactured drama." By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 8 2025, 2:58 p.m. ET Source: HGTV

The latest competition series to hit HGTV is The Flip Off, which brings together Christina Haack and her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, as they battle it out to create the best home flip. Christina was originally teamed up with her now ex-husband, Josh Hall, while Tarek worked alongside his current wife, Heather El Moussa.

During filming, Christina and Josh announced they were divorcing, and since then, their relationship has been plagued with drama. It escalated further after a preview from The Flip Off dropped, and Christina called out Josh after he hinted that his behavior toward her in the clip was scripted for the show.

Source: Instagram / @thechristinahall

So, is 'The Flip Off' scripted?

As of now, it's unknown if The Flip Off is scripted — but Josh Hall has suggested there are some scripted moments. However, his ex-wife, Christina Haack, has denied his claims.

Christina slammed Josh's claim that their fight was staged.

In a preview clip of The Flip Off, tensions flare between Christina and Josh. As he drives, Josh appears to berate Christina while discussing the home renovation competition show. "This is a competition. You gotta pull out all [the] stops. Whatever it takes to win, I'll do it," Josh tells Christina, adding, "Hall's rule!"

Christina doesn't seem to share his excitement, prompting her ex-hubby to tell her, "You're supposed to say it with me or repeat it or something that shows that you're with me." "Remember, you're a Hall now," Josh added. "Don't get confused in this competition about what your last name is."

When Christina remains silent, Josh calls her "rude," to which she retorts, "I don't overtalk." Josh then snaps, saying, "You know how much s--t you say and I'm just like, 'I wish she'd shut up already.'"

He later says, "My wife's pissing me off already." Another scene in the shocking clip shows Christina meeting up with Tarek and telling him that she and Josh have "officially" broken up.

Source: Instagram / @unbrokenjosh

Josh responded to the clip on his Instagram Story, calling it "manufactured drama" and criticizing HGTV for relying on it for ratings. "[That feeling when] when you can't get enough ratings with celebrity designers, so you rely on manufactured drama with me, a nobody," he wrote. "@hgtv, you've changed."

Christina quickly fired back, sharing Josh's post and stating, "Manufactured?! Pretty sure no one at Hgtv told you to be rude to me....That was all natural." She also posted a vulnerable photo of herself crying after a shoot with Josh, dated June 21, 2024, adding, "This is 'real' and a reminder to myself that I deserve better."

Christina had previously opened up about the struggles in her marriage to Josh, revealing to Entertainment Tonight that she had been telling him things were bad for over a year. She also shared that filming The Flip Off together was far from enjoyable.

Source: Instagram / @thechristinahall