'Flip or Flop' Has Lots of Critics — How Authentic Is the Show Really?

Sometimes, Tarek and Christina's projects go smoothly on Flip or Flop. Other times, there's a ton of drama involved. But is all of that drama real or just played up for the cameras? According to the show's stars, Flip or Flop is totally legit.

In a 2013 TalkIrvine.com thread, viewers speculated about the validity of the series. And a user who claimed to be Tarek responded that the show is, in fact, real.