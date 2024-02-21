Home > Television > HGTV Tristyn and Kamohai Kalama of 'Renovation Aloha' Discuss Building Bright Futures for Their Kids (EXCLUSIVE) Tristyn and Kamohai Kalama, hosts of 'Renovation Aloha', told 'Distractify' that their real estate investments will ensure their kids' future security. By Allison DeGrushe Feb. 21 2024, Published 11:19 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @kamohaiandtristyn

As most HGTV fans know, it takes a team to transform homes — but Renovation Aloha takes it up a notch, practically needing an entire community to revamp properties in the extravagantly pricey state of Hawaii! Luckily, the legendary married co-hosts, Tristyn and Kamohai Kalama, can count on 87 first cousins lending a hand.

Their family tree boasts a diverse skill set, from contractors to cabinet makers, making them the ultimate dream team for any renovation project. But what about the next generation? Don't click away — Distractify spoke exclusively with Tristyn and Kamohai, and they gave us the inside scoop on their adorable little helpers!

'Renovation Aloha' hosts Tristyn and Kamohai Kalama have two kids.

No need for suspense here! As it turns out, Tristyn and Kamohai aren't just master renovators — they're also the proud parents of two adorable kiddos! Their first bundle of joy, Yasiel, made her grand entrance on December 16, 2016, while their little boy, Yale, joined the family fun on June 4, 2018.

Celebrating Yale's fifth birthday, the couple took to Instagram to describe him as "funny, brave, intelligent, and loving," expressing gratitude for the joy he brings to their lives. The pair also briefly discussed his journey of healing from HSP, witnessing his spirited personality return day by day. For Yasiel's seventh birthday, Tristyn and Kamohai affectionately hailed her as "the biggest blessing in our life!"

Agreeing their kids are their greatest blessings, they're committed to securing their futures. During a September 2022 episode of the podcast, The Origin Story, Tristyn opened up about her and her husband's foray into real estate, aiming to provide for their children's future in what seemed a lucrative venture.

Tristyn and Kamohai elaborated on this in an exclusive interview with Distractify, disclosing that they own quite a few properties with Tristyn's brother, who also serves as their project manager. She told us, "Knowing what that's going to do for his family and for his kids, and for my family and for my kids, there's nothing more special than that."