Duffy Shares New Details About Her Kidnapping in a Stirring Blog Post

Duffy Shares New Details About Her Kidnapping in a Stirring Blog PostBy Leila Kozma
Duffy posted an emotional update revealing why she disappeared from the public eye shortly after the release of her second studio album, "Endlessly," in 2011.
The Welsh singer shed new light on the harrowing details of the event, describing how she was drugged, taken to another country, and held hostage for a month. We investigate: who kidnapped Duffy?
So, who kidnapped Duffy?
"It was my birthday, I was drugged at a restaurant, I was drugged then for four weeks and traveled to a foreign country," the singer wrote in the new blog post published on Duffy Words.
"I can’t remember getting on the plane and came round in the back of a traveling vehicle. I was put into a hotel room and the perpetrator returned and raped me," she added.
"I knew my life was in immediate danger, he made veiled confessions of wanting to kill me," she explained.
The exact circumstances of the event remain unknown. The singer didn't mention the name of the restaurant, the date the tragedy took place, or the name of her captor. However, she did state that the criminal hasn't been convicted yet.
"It didn’t feel safe to go to the police [...] I could not risk being mishandled or it being all over the news during my danger," she wrote.
As the "Rockferry" singer revealed, she was being blackmailed by the kidnapper. She was also concerned that pursuing legal action might generate unwanted media attention.
Her approach changed when three men attempted to break into her property. Determined to take action and protect her safety, she finally reached out to the police, started therapy, and hired a sexual abuse specialist to help her process the harrowing experiences. The new confession is the last step in her 10-year-long journey.
"No fireworks or champagne for me," Duffy wrote.
"The identity of the rapist should be only handled by the police, and that is between me and them," she stated.
Describing the horrific psychological impact of the month-long, prolonged abuse, Duffy revealed that she spent months in complete isolation. She moved houses five times in just three years to avoid being found by the abuser. She also cut off her hair in a bid to make herself unrecognizable.
"In the aftermath I would not see someone, a physical soul, for sometimes weeks and weeks and weeks at a time, remaining alone. I would take off my pyjamas and throw them in the fire and put on another set. My hair would get so knotted from not brushing it, as I grieved, I cut it all off," Duffy wrote.
"I moved five times in the immediate three years after, never feeling safe from the rapist, I was on the run for so long," she added.
The heartfelt letter ends on a positive note.
"I speak as a human being, from a remote town, overlooking the sea, in the middle of nowhere. This is not fireworks and champagne for me," Duffy wrote.
As the singer revealed, she moved past the traumatic experience. What's more, she is ready to return to the music industry, and she is preparing to release a new body of work.
