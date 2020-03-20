The Valseca Family's Terrifying Home Kidnapping Will Be Covered on 'Dateline'

Eduardo Valesca would be kidnapped for seven months before Jayne Valseca would be able to free her husband from the gang that took him.

What happened to the Valseca family? Their harrowing story will be covered on Dateline, and viewers will hear from the now-adult children of Eduardo Valseca for the first time since the kidnapping. Plus, learn about the tragedy that would befall the family once again just a few years later.