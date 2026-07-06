Who Left the Villa? Inside the Dramatic Episode 29 'Love Island USA' Elimination Parmida and Corbin, who coupled up during Casa Amor, were sent home after a tense week of reveals and recoupling anxiety. By Anuraag Chatterjee Updated July 6 2026, 7:43 a.m. ET Source: Ben Symons/Peacock

The buildup from Casa Amor and Movie Night finally bore fruit in Episode 29 of Love Island USA. Parmida and Corbin, who coupled up during Casa Amor, were sent home after a tense week of reveals and recoupling anxiety.

Article continues below advertisement

The July 3 episode had already reduced the villa. Jen left the island after remaining single, and the couples then voted on which pairing they considered least compatible. That vote resulted in the elimination of Caleb, Jaiden, Gal and Amora.

Fan votes later placed three couples in the danger zone: Kayda and Zach, Kenzie and Dylan, and Corbin and Parmida. Each couple had a chance to secure their place in the villa. Kenzie and Dylan were able to escape elimination by winning a couples’ karaoke challenge, leaving Kayda, Zach, Parmida and Corbin to have their fates decided by an in-house vote.

Article continues below advertisement

Corbin and Parmida DUMPED from the island



Kc and Tierra were the only islanders who voted for them to stay🥺🫶🏻



#loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/du0vNdfpXr — TheCutestKimmy👅 (@symply_kimm) July 6, 2026

Tierra “Titi” and KC sided with Corbin and Parmida, while every other couple stood behind Kayda and Zach. With Parmida and Corbin voted out, six couples remain in the villa heading into the show’s final stretch. The latest elimination comes just two days after Jen, Gal, Amora, Jaiden and Caleb were sent home on July 3’s recoupling.

Article continues below advertisement

'CorbinGPT' Takes Over the Internet

As the group said goodbye to Corbin, several islanders acknowledged they were aware of the online jokes about Corbin. Fans have nicknamed him “CorbinGPT,” referencing his stoic demeanor and monotone delivery, and Corbin became emotional as he exited the villa. Netizens have joked that Corbin received "software updates," "reboots," and "code installations" during his time in the villa.

Bro never would I think I’d be crying for CorbinGPT WTF 😭💔 #loveislandusa — Kyndall (@kyisshy_) July 6, 2026

Article continues below advertisement

One of the boys joked about the moment, saying, “We broke the robot! Wait, they put tears in that? I didn't know AI could cry!”

The ‘CorbinGPT’ jokes have continued to spread online since his exit. One fan wrote, “Not Corbin crying he’s leaving.. he updated.”

Article continues below advertisement

Awww corbin in tears.



Not Bryce saying they broke the robot😂 pic.twitter.com/xzjDkHdRne — Calissi✨🤍 (@calisssii) July 6, 2026

A user wrote on X, "Parmida using all her breath to sing. Her and Corbingpt just got the code for the song installed. A lot is going on." Another user shared, “I grew to like Parmida and Corbin. I’m going to miss R2D2 and Karen.”

Article continues below advertisement

A third user commented, “Corbin left the villa a real one! I went from not liking his ass to him being my client. I wish him many of tech brand deals & more.. take CorbinGPT to the MAXXXX!” A fourth user joked, "corbin recieved a cloud update with better prompts and ate sincere up a little bit."