The late great Vince Lombardi (and in a sense, Chumbawamba) once said, "It’s not whether you get knocked down, it’s whether you get back up." And now that the 2022 NFL Draft is upon us, we're ready to feast our eyes on the latest crop of athletes who are primed to get back up again. That's right, the smell of football is in the air, and we can hardly believe preseason is just three months away.

For now, we are all gathered around our screens, basking in the glow of watching hard work finally pay off for all of these elite competitors. During the 2021 Draft, 259 players were drafted and it will probably be even more this year. Someone has to be the very first person drafted, which is kind of a compliment. Who was the first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft? Let's get into it.