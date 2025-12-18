Everyday People Are Weeping at the Sight of the Monks Who Are Walking to Washington, D.C. The monks are walking 2,300 miles across 10 states. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Dec. 18 2025, 4:08 p.m. ET Source: Facebook/Walk for Peace

If you click on this interactive map, you will know the precise location of a group of Buddhist monks who are walking to Washington, D.C. The monks post schedule updates as needed and are diligent about marking where they will break for lunch and where they will stop each night. Their journey began on Oct. 26, 2025, at the Huong Dao Vipassana Bhavana Center in Fort Worth, Texas. It will end 2,300 miles away in February 2026.

According to a press release from the Huong Dao Vipassana Bhavana Center, monks often take long pilgrimages that can last several months. This particular journey is inspired by ancient traditions that dictate the monks will only eat one meal per day, and will sleep beneath trees to practice humility, endurance, and spiritual focus. There is also another purpose for this walk. Why have these monks embarked on this spiritual journey? Here's what we know.

Buddhist monks are walking to DC to spread a message of peace.

The monks are calling this the Walk for Peace, and it's meant to promote national healing, unity, and compassion. Its goal is to remind Americans that peace is not a destination, but rather a practice. Per the press release, "As that nation faces challenges of division, mental health crises, and conflict both at home and abroad, this pilgrimage offers a simple yet profound message. It's important to remember peace begins in your heart and spreads outward to your friends, family, and community.

Bhikkhu Paññākāra, the spiritual leader of the Walk for Peace, said this is not a protest. It's supposed to "awaken the peace that already lives within each of us." When all is said and done, the monks will have walked across 10 states, stopping at state capitols, historic landmarks, and local communities to share their message and moments of prayer and reflection.

The monks have their own peace dog.

Joining the monks on their journey is Aloka the Peace Dog, who has his own Facebook page. He was found on the streets of India, per a post, and chose to follow the monks when they were walking a similar path many years ago. They believe something stirred in Aloka's heart. They welcomed him immediately.

He now walks alongside "Venerable Bhikkhu Paññākāra and the Venerable Monks across America, no longer lost, no longer alone." The monks consider the heart-shaped white spot on Aloka's forehead to be a message of love. Aloka once walked for 100 days with the monks, but that doesn't mean he is unbreakable. On day 46, Aloka went to the vet to make sure he was in good shape. Aloka accepts donations in the form of chicken, healthy dog food, clothing, and, of course, pets.