There's a Reason Why Women Wear Red in February and It's Not About Valentine's Day The color ed has some deep meaning behind it. By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 7 2025, 9:50 a.m. ET Source: Mega

If you hopped on social media on the morning of Feb. 7 and wondered why women are wearing red today, you probably aren't the only one. Because, like all trends and traditions, users on TikTok and on other platforms share their specific way to honor them. Wearing Red on Feb. 7 is no different. But what many are still unclear about, given little context in these posts, is why women are wearing red.

Article continues below advertisement

Technically, people of all genders might be wearing red today. But it looks like women have taken the reins on this one to share their outfit choices and show how they plan to wear red on Feb. 7. And it's not about politics or something related to it, unlike the red lipstick trend. Women are wearing red clothes and even accessories for a totally different reason.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Why are women wearing red today?

Although not everyone has explained on social media why they're wearing red today, it's likely because of their need to bring awareness to heart disease. February is American Heart Month. And, since heart disease is the number one killer among women, there are a lot of women who chose to wear red to show their support for others and to bring awareness to the important month.

There is plenty of significance around the color red in general, which is why it was chosen as the official color to bring awareness to American Heart Month. Yes, it;s the color associated with hearts in general. But the color red is also associated with strength, love, life, and authority, among other things. So it makes sense for this to be the color for the month. In response, women choose to wear red clothes and even wear red accessories on Feb. 7 each year.

Article continues below advertisement

This #WearRedDay, we are reminded that heart disease remains the leading killer of women in the United States and 80% of heart disease is preventable! It’s time for all women to take action and start the journey to heart-healthy living today. Small steps make a big difference!… pic.twitter.com/BXiZ1up4TP — Jennifer H. Mieres, MD , FACC, MASNC, FAHA (@DrJMieres) February 7, 2025

What is National Wear Red Day?

Although the entire month of February is National Heart Month, Feb. 7 specifically is called National Wear Red Day. According to the National Institute of Health's National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, National Wear Red Day is used to bring awareness to heart disease. Because not only is it the leading cause of death for women in America, but it's also the leading cause of death among American people in general.

Article continues below advertisement

The American Heart Association shared on its website that Feb. 7, National Wear Red Day, is the one day each year where Americans can band together to bring awareness. Rita Ng, MD, board member for the American Heart Association Greater Bay Area and Physician-in-Chief for the Permanente Medical Group, told the American Heart Association that she is honored to "inspire women of all ages to take charge of their heart health."

❤️ Wearing red at the Capitol today because, as the #1 cause of death for women, heart disease demands our attention, and action. #WearRedDay #CALeg pic.twitter.com/3ggHQh0MI5 — Assemblywoman Blanca Pacheco (@AsmPacheco) February 7, 2025