Here's What the Color Red Represents in Hulu's 'The Handmaid's Tale'

It seems like only yesterday when we were introduced to The Handmaid’s Tale's June Osbourne (Elisabeth Moss) and the band of badass women who’ve stood by her on her quest for freedom throughout the Hulu series.

After the United States was overrun by a gang of religious terrorists, June and her daughter, Hannah, were taken to the Republic of Gilead and forced to assimilate. With her newfound life also came a brand-new wardrobe.