Albert Belle Was a Force to Be Reckoned With in Major League Baseball During the ‘90s — Why Did He Retire? An arthritic hip cut his career short. By Mustafa Gatollari Published April 15 2026, 11:16 a.m. ET Source: YouTube | @MLB

If you watched Major League Baseball during the '90s, then you know who the hell Albert Belle is. With 381 career home runs, between his 1989 debut and retirement right at the turn of the century, he captivated fans with his reserved demeanor and on-field exploits. Longtime Cleveland Indians fans (now the Guardians) still remember his name. But what ultimately caused him to retire?

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Why did Albert Belle retire?

After his tenure in Cleveland, Belle would go on to play for the Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles. His contract with the Windy City ball club included a clause that opened him up to become one of three biggest earners in the game at the time.

Source: YouTube | @MLB

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Upon signing with the Orioles on Dec. 1, 1998, he negotiated a five-year $65 million contract, which, adjusted for inflation in 2026, amounts to over $136 million. But Baltimore didn't end up getting Belle at his best. The athlete would officially retire from the sport at 34 years old.

Belle suffered from degenerative hip osteoarthritis (an arthritic hip), which was exacerbated to the point of leaving him unable to compete at the highest professional level of baseball. But he did manage to end his career on a high note. During the Oct. 1, 2000, game at Oriole Park against the New York Yankees, Belle smashed a home run, which led to Baltimore to a 7-3 victory.

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Albert Belle's career stats were nothing to sneeze at.

The player, who also went by Joey, played 1,539 games over a span of 12 seasons, netting a .295 batting average. He earned 974 runs, 389 doubles, 21 triples, 1,239 RBIs, 88 stolen bases, 683 bases on balls, a .369 on-base percentage and an over .564 slugging percentage.

Albert Belle and Frank Thomas, 1997. Belle signed a 5-year, $55 million contract with the White Sox, becoming MLB's first $10 million-per-year player that offseason. pic.twitter.com/52GhbHfolp — Baseball In Pics (@baseballinpix) April 12, 2026 Source: X | @baseballinpix

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And those are just his offensive stats. While at both right and left field, he clocked a .976 percentage. Belle has accomplished some other mind-bending statistics that speak to his consistency as a hitter. In 1995, Belle became the only player in the MLB to nail both 50 home runs and 50 doubles in a single season.

That time Albert Belle refused to take first after getting hit by a pitch pic.twitter.com/k6eUBuV4Np — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) March 27, 2026 Source: X | @nut_history

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Furthermore, Belle's remarkable accomplishments continued late in his professional career. In 1999, Belle also became the only MLB star to hit four doubles within 9-innings in two different games. There have been some controversies surrounding Belle's tenure in the MLB, however. In 1994, he was suspended from play after being caught using a corked bat.

Ken Griffey Jr., Frank Thomas, Ruben Sierra and Albert Belle pic.twitter.com/lQfnfyp9pO — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) April 12, 2026 Source: X | @nut_history

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Belle also purportedly had a fiery temper. Sports journalist Buster Olney wrote about Belle's behavior, noting that he was constantly drinking coffee throughout the day, putting him in what the writer called a "caffeinated frenzy." Olney also shared how Belle earned the name "Mr. Freeze."

"I wish we had that in the World Series when we played the Braves," - Albert Belle on ABS 🤣 pic.twitter.com/7gzWvHpQrb — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 3, 2026 Source: X | @ESPNCleveland