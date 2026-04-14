No. 1 WNBA Draft Pick Azzi Fudd's Parents Helped Her Become the Star She Is Today Azzi Fudd's parents both played basketball growing up. By Joseph Allen Published April 14 2026, 10:20 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@azzi35

The WNBA is becoming one of the most popular sports leagues in the world thanks to its roster of rising stars, and Azzi Fudd could be the next player to become a household name. The former UConn Husky was selected first overall in the 2026 WNBA draft by the Dallas Wings and will join her former teammate and girlfriend Paige Bueckers on the team.

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Following the news that she had been selected first overall, though, many wanted to better understand more about Azzi, including who her parents are and how they shaped her into the remarkable young woman she is now. Here's what we know.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

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Who are Azzi Fudd's parents?

Azzi is a native of Arlington, Va., and has long given her parents plenty of credit for her talent on the court. "They’re the reason I'm playing basketball," Azzi explained to reporters after winning the 2025 National Championship. "They taught me most of the things I know, so shout-out Mom and Dad." Azzi's parents, Katie Smrcka‑Duffy Fudd and Tim Fudd, both played college basketball, so it's perhaps unsurprising that she's so talented.

Tim played at American University from 1991 to 1996 and earned All‑Colonial Athletic Association honors, and then went on to play professionally in Europe before he transitioned into coaching. Katie, meanwhile, played at NC State, where she was named ACC Rookie of the Year, then transferred to Georgetown, according to ESPN. Afterwards, she was selected in the fourth round of the 2001 WNBA Draft by the Sacramento Monarchs and then went into coaching.

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Azzi, who has dealt with injuries throughout her high school and college careers, often relied on her parents for support when she couldn't be on the court. According to CT Insider, Tim and Katie have traveled to nearly every UConn game over the course of their daughter's career, whether she was playing the game or not.

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As Tim explained, this is a crucial period in his daughter's life, and it's one he wants to be present for. “At the end of the day, when (Azzi) walks away from it and looks back on this experience, she’ll remember us being there and enjoying that experience with her and being on that journey with her,” he explained. “I think that’s something she’ll appreciate once she’s far removed from it, 15, 20 years from now.”

In addition to shaping Azzi, Katie and Tim also founded a training camp called GTS Fusion in the Washington, D.C. area. GTS Fusion explains that it's a program designed to develop players through skill work, fundamentals and long‑term growth. Given the success they've had with Azzi, it seems like the program delivers.