Why Was Angel Reese Traded? The Two-Time WNBA All-Star Has Joined the Atlanta Dream "This trade is designed to achieve roster balance and represents a great opportunity for all parties." By Tatayana Yomary Published April 7 2026, 11:56 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Ever since Angel Reese entered the WNBA, the forward has always been the topic of discussion. Loved by fans for her grit, phenomenal playstyle, and using her voice to shift the needle in the league, there’s a lot to admire about the star. Not to mention, she has made history as the first WNBA star to be named a Victoria’s Secret Angel, while also standing as a two-time WNBA All-Star. Yeah, she’s that girl.

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In true Angel nature, the 23-year-old is not one to bite her tongue. And while playing for any team comes with its ups and downs, Angel’s passion to win has caused her to speak about changes that should be made with the Chicago Sky roster. So once the news spread that Angel had been traded to the Atlanta Dream, speculation has been in overdrive. So, why was Angel Reese traded? Here’s the full scoop.

Source: MEGA

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Why was Angel Reese traded?

According to ESPN, Angel Reese's trade is not due to any bad blood. In fact, the Chicago Sky organization is focused on “revamping” the team.

"This trade is designed to achieve roster balance and represents a great opportunity for all parties," Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca said in a release per ESPN. "Angel has achieved many record-breaking milestones in her first two years in the WNBA and has been a competitive force for the Sky. We are thankful for her many important contributions to this league and this game, and we know she will continue to have a big impact on the court and beyond.”

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And while it appears that the Sky organization is playing nice, it’s not lost on fans that there was a period of tension between Angel and the team. During the 2024-2025 WNBA season, Angel had no qualms sharing her frustrations about the organization.

Source: MEGA

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"I'm not settling for the same s--t we did this year," Reese told the Chicago Tribune in September 2025 regarding her wanting a younger point guard that the team could build around. "We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That's a nonnegotiable for me. I'm willing and wanting to play with the best.”

She continued, “I'd like to be here for my career, but if things don't pan out, obviously, I might have to move in a different direction and do what's best for me. But while I am here, I'm going to try to stay open-minded about what I have here and maximize that as much as I can."

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Naturally, while Angel did have a solid point, the Chicago Sky organization was not pleased and decided to suspend her for the first half of the Sept. 7, 2025, game against the Las Vegas Aces, per ESPN. Although Angel later apologized for her statements, it appears that the damage was done.

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Angel Reese is excited to start a new chapter with the Atlanta Dream.

Angel has a new moniker, the ATL Barbie! The dynamic player is excited to hit the ground running with the Dream organization, and fans are equally ecstatic.

"I'm beyond grateful for the opportunity to join the Atlanta Dream organization," Reese said per ESPN. "I'm focused on continuing to grow my game, competing at the highest level, connecting with the fans, and giving everything I've got to the Dream."

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Angel wasted no time sharing the news on her social media platforms, posting multiple shots of herself rocking her new jersey and new number, No. 5. “An Angel’s DREAM. ATL WHAT UP?” the star captioned a carousel post on April 6, 2026.

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She then posted a collab post with the Atlanta Dream, with the team welcoming her with open arms into the organization. In the photo, a gorgeous banner displays a collage of photos of Angel throughout her career.

As expected, Atlanta’s community of business moguls, A-list stars,, and fans alike is already ready to buy season tickets to support the young talent. “Let me go run some tickets up. The Baltimore, Barbie in Atlanta, we love to see it,” entrepreneur Regan Farley shared.