Who Is Angel Reese Dating? A Look at the WNBA Star’s Romance With Wendell Carter Jr.

WNBA powerhouse Angel Reese is undoubtedly one of the flyest athletes the league has seen in quite some time. She commands attention on the court with her skillful basketball moves, though fashion lovers are even more impressed by the Bayou Barbie's looks when she's sitting pretty courtside or commanding the runway, like she did during the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

While Angel is busy slaying on the court and in real life, the stylish diva has seemed to have penciled in her schedule for love. So, who is she dating? Here's what to know about the athlete's love life.

Who is Angel Reese dating?

As of this writing, Angel made a love connection with someone within her industry. In 2025, rumors swirled that she was dating Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. Wendell and Angel first sparked attention when the New York Post spotted him at Angel's party in May 2025. He also attended the WNBA All-Star Game and supported her by wearing a shirt with her face on it, and she later returned the favor by wearing a Magics gear to his games.

Although their relationship seemed obvious to most of their fans, they remained mum about their relationship for months. However, in November 2025, Wendell slyly confirmed that he and Angel were an item. According to his interview with FanDuel TV’s Run It Back, he wasn't able to formally announce they were dating, but he told the hosts that they're close. "That’s the homie for sure, we locked in," Wendell said.

The Internet has been buzzing when it comes to Wendell Carter Jr. and WNBA superstar Angel Reese.



Are they a couple?



Wendell confirms the two are locked in 🤞@MichelleDBeadle | @ChandlerParsons | @TeamLou23 | @wendellcarter34 pic.twitter.com/pmJoSvYe1n — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) November 17, 2025

When Run It Back's co-host Michelle Beadle questioned his word choice, he clarified that he specifically labeled Angel his "homie" for a good, yet secretive reason. "Y’all gonna find out when y’all need to find out,” Wendell declared. "We’ll just leave it at that. That’s my girl, though. We locked in for sure.”

period homie — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) November 19, 2025

Angel felt Wendell gave a great response to the interviewers' question and expressed as much in a X (formerly Twitter) she posted soon after his interview aired. "Period homie," she simply wrote.

Since quietly confirming their coupling, Angel has continued supporting her man at the Orlando Magics games. In January 2026, she posted several snaps of her in Berlin as Wendell and the rest of the Magics played a historic game against the Memphis Grizzlies, marking the NBA's first-ever regular season game held in Germany. Her outfit choice was just as jaw-dropping as her man's skillful basketball moves.

Angel Reese previously dated college basketball player Cam'Ron Fletcher.

Angel's relationship with Wendell isn't the first time the athlete has dabbled into Love & Basketball. In June 2023, she confirmed during an episode of the 1 Star Recruits podcast that they were dating after being friends for six years. Unfortunately, Angel shared the following year that she and Cam'Ron had broken up. "Yeah, I'm single,” she confirmed on an Instagram Live, per People. "I don't got no man. Don't attach me to no man. That's all I'mma say. That's it.”