Angel Reese Has a Lot Going on Outside of the Wnba — Is She Retiring From the League? The Bayou Barbie could be trading in her AR1s for the catwalk. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 9 2025, 5:08 p.m. ET

WNBA sensation Angel Reese's career soared when she was in college. The Bayou Barbie played for two universities: Maryland Terrapins (from 2020–2022) and the LSU Tigers (from 2022–2024). Her time at LSU undoubtedly put her on the map and led to her being drafted by the Chicago Sky.

Since achieving the coveted position, Angel's star has only gotten brighter. She's made several lucrative brand deals and is tapping into the fashion industry as a designer and model. With so much happening in Angel's life, some of her day-one sports fans are concerned that she literally won't have time for the court. So, is the 2024-2025 rookie ready to retire already? Here's what to know.

Is Angel Reese retiring from the WNBA?

WNBA fans can unclench their proverbial pearls, as it appears Angel isn't leaving the WNBA, at least as of this writing. The athlete raised concerns that she might be done playing pro ball just one year after her rookie season due to the number of projects she signed on to do in addition to her basketball career.

Angel admitted during an October 2025 episode of her podcast, Unapologetically Angel, that juggling multiple projects had become strenuous, and she needed to take a break. After months of speculation, she confirmed on her podcast that she planned to use the offseason to take some necessary TLC instead of joining her peers in the Unrivaled 3×3 league, which she notably dominated in 2024.

"This offseason, I'm looking forward to resting, vacations, working out-I already started again, Pilates," Angel said. "I'm back in Florida and loving the weather. I'm jumping in the pool, doing fun stuff, working on my podcast, and meeting new people. I have so many big things coming up, and I'm really excited for them."

Many of the athlete's fans were stunned she wouldn't be in Unrivaled, especially after her exceptional run during the first Unrivaled season in 2024. Angel averaged 13.3 points and 12.1 rebounds across 14 games. While Unrivaled wasn't mentioned in her offseason plans, according to Sports Illustrated, Chicago Sky plans on her returning for the team's 21st season in 2026.

Angel Reese announced she's temporarily trading in her basketball shoes for wings.

Make no mistake: Angel's decision to take a break from basketball during the WNBA's offseason doesn't mean she won't be working. In addition to frolicking around Florida, she also shared that she's interested in acting and that she will be making more power moves in the fashion industry. On Oct. 9, 2025, days after she confirmed she wouldn't be participating in Unrivaled, Angel announced on Instagram that she would be the first pro athlete to walk in Victoria's Secret's 2025 runway show, an accomplishment she'd been vying for for years.

"Stepping into a dream: From Angel to a Victoria's Secret ANGEL," Angel captioned the post. "I’m finally getting my wings. I’ll be walking the Victoria’s Secret 2025 runway show for the first time, and it feels like destiny. Wings on, heels ready…Catch me on the runway."

According to People, Angel's participation on the Victoria's Secret runway is part of a global partnership with the brand. She told the outlet she was "proud and excited" for the opportunity and said she had been "manifesting" it for herself since the iconic brand's return to the runway.

"This will be an unforgettable night that I’ll forever be grateful for," Angel gushed. "I hope I can inspire women and girls everywhere and remind them that we can dominate in our field but also chase our goals outside of it — and for me, that’s getting to walk down fashion and entertainment’s most iconic runway."