Paige Bueckers Keeps Her Dating Life Relatively Quiet in Spite of Her Stardom

"I think the coolest thing about Paige is how resilient she is," Caitlin Clark said. "Obviously, she's kind of been dealt a tough hand." By Joseph Allen Apr. 5 2024, Published 2:26 p.m. ET

The stars of the 2024 NCAA tournament include some of the most exciting female basketball players to ever grace the court. Paige Bueckers is one of those stars, and has perennial powerhouse UConn all the way to the Final Four. Now, many want to know more about Paige's personal life, including whether she's currently in relationship.

Although Paige's on-court excellence is indisputable, less is known about her personal life, and that seems to be how she likes it. Here's what we know about who the UConn star is dating.

Source: Getty Images

Who is Paige Bueckers dating?

Paige is best known for her faith and for her desire to keep her personal life separate from her time on the court, but she has been linked to several men throughout her time at UConn. The latest person that Paige is reportedly dating is fellow UConn student and basketball player Matt Freeman. She was previously rumored to be dating Oklahoma's star quarterback Spencer Rattler, who she first met in high school.

Some have also speculated that Paige might be dating Gonzaga basketball star Jalen Suggs, although the two have maintained that they are just friends and support one another's careers. Regardless of who she might be dating, though, Paige seems to be more focused on her work on the court, where she's been invaluable the Huskies since she joined the team four seasons ago.

Caitlin Clark has nothing but nice things to say about Paige.

Although Caitlin's mega-stardom has taken up much of the limelight throughout this season, Paige was actually the higher ranked prospect when the two were coming out of high school. Now that Iowa and UConn are set to face off in the Final Four, Caitlin has offered her thoughts on how remarkable Paige's career with UConn has been, even though the team has not won a championship during her tenure.

"I think the coolest thing about Paige is how resilient she is," Caitlin said. "Obviously, she's kind of been dealt a tough hand. And you know, that girl only has positive things to say about her teammates. And the way she carries herself on and off the court, the way she works hard — none of that has changed since I've known her." Caitlin added that she also admires Paige's relentless work ethic.

"Since she was in middle school, she's always worked that same way," Caitlin added. "She's always had that fire. She's always been a great leader. And I really, honestly, couldn't be happier for her, and the year that she's had, and the way she's led this team back to the Final Four when they've kind of been dealt a tough hand as a program.