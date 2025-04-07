Here's Why Professional Golfer Ángel Cabrera Spent Over Two Years in Jail Argentine professional golfer Ángel Cabrera spent over two years in jail. By Allison DeGrushe Published April 7 2025, 4:48 p.m. ET Source: YouTube

Content warning: This article mentions domestic abuse and assault. Although Ángel Cabrera is known for being a decent golfer, his personal life has been plagued by multiple legal issues. In January 2021, the Argentine professional golfer was arrested in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil — and he remained in custody for well over two years.

So, what happened? Why did Ángel Cabrera even go to jail The answer lies in a series of troubling allegations and legal charges.

Why did Ángel Cabrera go to jail?

In mid-January 2021, Ángel Cabrera was arrested in Rio de Janeiro, after being placed on Interpol's "red code" list. His arrest came after he fled Argentina, where he was facing multiple criminal charges stemming from incidents between 2016 and 2020. These charges included assault, theft, illegal intimidation, and repeated contempt for authorities.

Cabrera was held in a Brazilian prison until June 2021, when his extradition to Argentina was successfully completed. In July 2021, the two-time major champion was convicted and sentenced to two years in prison for assaulting, threatening, and harassing Cecilia Torres Mana, his partner from 2016 to 2018.

Ángel Cabrera’s golf career and life is so odd.



Dude wins 2 majors in 2 year span and nearly a wins a 3rd in 2013 out of nowhere. He only had three pga tour wins, two of them being majors.



And now he’s in jail. — Brian Kirschner (@BrianKirschner_) December 7, 2022

Throughout the trial, Cabrera denied the allegations. His defense team argued that his situation was more complicated than it appeared. At the time, prosecutor Laura Battistelli told TV channel Todo Noticias (per ESPN) that Cabrera's situation was "much more complex." She added that the Masters champion was facing additional charges and arrest warrants for similar offenses, indicating that there were other victims involved in the case.

In early November 2022, Cabrera was convicted of assault once again, this time involving a former girlfriend, Micaela Escudero. He was sentenced to an additional two years and four months in prison for this offense. After serving his sentence, Ángel "El Pato" Cabrera was released on Aug. 4, 2023.

"I made serious mistakes. I refused to listen to anyone and did what I wanted, how I wanted, and when I wanted," Cabrera told Golf Digest shortly after he was released. "That was wrong. I ask Micaela for forgiveness. I ask Celia for forgiveness. They had the bad luck of crossing paths with me when I was at my worst. I wasn't the devil, but I did bad things."

He said, "I am deeply embarrassed because I disappointed the people closest to me and everyone who loves me through golf. Golf gave me everything, and I know I will never be able to repay the debt I owe this sport."

Ángel Cabrera is back to playing on the PGA Tour.

Since being released from jail, Cabrera has returned to the PGA Tour. He was cleared to participate in PGA Tour-sanctioned events in December 2023, and just over a year later, he claimed his first win in years. On Sunday, April 6, 2025, Cabrera made his triumphant return to the winner's circle at the inaugural James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational in Boca Raton, Fla.

"It's very emotional after everything that I've gone through the last couple years," Cabrera shared after his big win, per Sports Illustrated. "So being here to have these chances again and win again for me is very emotional. And obviously, it was a hard battle out there."