Is Brian Harman Married? Inside the Professional Golfer's Relationship Status Brian Harman is a professional golfer whose career has been highlighted by playing on the PGA Tour, as well as winning various tournaments. By Danielle Jennings Published April 7 2025, 12:57 p.m. ET

Athletes and sports figures have their careers documented and dissected at practically every turn — but there are also die-hard fans that want to know about their lives outside of their chosen sport, such as golfer Brian Harman’s relationship status.

Brian is a professional golfer whose career has been highlighted by playing on the PGA Tour, as well as winning various tournaments including the Open Championship and the highly prestigious U.S. Open.



Is Brian Harman married?

Brian went public with his relationship with Kelly Van Slyke in 2013, and the couple got engaged in April 2014, before ultimately marrying in December of the same year. Kelly is from Syracuse, N.Y., and graduated from SUNY Genesco in 2007 and went on to receive her Bachelors' Degree in Radiation Therapy from the State University of New York Upstate Medical University in 2010, according to Syracuse.com.

Do Brian and Kelly have children?

The couple welcomed their first child two years after they were married when their daughter Cooper Harman was born in 2016. They had two more children, Walter and Jack, born in 2019 and 2022, respectively. "We had two young children before Jack, so I know what it's like having small kids," Harman told the Savannah Morning News in 2023, per People. "I have an incredible wife, and she makes it to where I can go out and focus on my golf. That's the way our family is," he told the outlet at the time.

After winning the 2023 Open Championship, Brian expressed how much he missed his family supporting him at home. “I gotta thank my wife and family back home,” he said according to The Guardian. “I sure miss them. I can't wait to get back to them tomorrow, but first, I'm going to have me a couple of pints out of this here trophy I believe!”

Brian’s career is on an upswing.

In April 2025, Brian won the Texas Open, his fourth PGA Tour title and his first since a 2023 win at The Open Championship, according to PGA Tour.com. Harman beat second place-finisher, Ryan Gerard, by three shots, finishing at 9-under 279 with rounds of , per the outlet.

“Been playing some really good golf,” Harman told the media after winning, per PGA Tour. “My scores haven’t showed it, but I’ve been feeling like it was right there. To have it pop this week and be in good form for some big stuff coming up is really awesome. I’m 38,” he said. “I’m not 25 anymore. I know that I’m, you know, getting a little grayer.”

He also thanked family friend Cathy Dowdy, who was recently injured while saving Brian’s son from a rip tide. "My son was involved... he was out boogie boarding with one of his really good friends, got ripped out to sea by just a rip current. We get 'em here, it's not something that's abnormal, but this was an abnormally bad one," Brian said, per Newsweek.