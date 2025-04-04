What Is Golf Influencer Paige Spiranac’s Net Worth? Inside Her Fortune Despite playing professional golf (albeit for a short period of time,) where millions are made, Paige’s financial success came after she exited the sport. By Danielle Jennings Published April 4 2025, 12:42 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Within the last few years, the worlds of sports and social media have forged a connection that has led to many athletes increasing their income significantly due to their social media influence and following, such as former professional golfer Paige Spiranac.

Paige has worn many hats in the golf world throughout her time in the spotlight, including as a golfer on the professional circuit, a golf instructor, and golfing while in college.

What is Paige Spiranac’s net worth?

According to Marca, as of April 2025, Paige has an estimated net worth of $3 million. The bulk of her wealth is largely due to her highly lucrative social influencing career and endorsement deals. Despite playing professional golf (albeit for a short period of time,) where millions are made, Paige’s financial success came after she exited the sport and leaned heavily into fusing her sports knowledge and modeling together.

Paige Spiranac Former professional golfer, Model, Social media influencer Net worth: $3 million Paige Spiranac is a former professional golfer, model and social media influencer. Birth date: March 26, 1993 Birthplace: Wheat Ridge, Colo. Birth name: Paige Renee Spiranac Father: Dan Spiranac, former college football player Mother: Annette Spiranac, former ballerina Marriages: Steven Tinoco, married 2018-2022 Education: University of Arizona

How much does Paige make from being a social influencer?

Boasting well over 4 million followers on Instagram, a healthy following on TikTok and her own subscription service, OnlyPaige, sponsored social media posts from Paige can earn her between $35,000 to $47,000. That impressive number translates to annual social media posts bringing her $500,000 to $1 million.

She has also partnered with several big-name brands, both inside and outside the golf world — including Callaway Golf, Swag Golf, 18Birdies, Lululemon, and Women’s Health magazine. She is also the host of the podcast Playing a Round With Paige.

Paige is known for attire that makes headlines on the golf course.

In April 2025, Paige caused a stir with her choice of clothing before a Masters tournament. "I grew up playing on public golf course where guys were wearing cut-off jean shorts and tank tops," she said, per Men’s Journal. "So when I started posting in tank tops and leggings, it blew people's minds in golf. It was just the most risqué thing that anyone could be doing."

"That was my first experience of this whole other world to golf. I always knew it's more of a stuffy sport, but it is changing over time. ... With golfers, you don't really have that. You have to connect to that person, and so if they're not showing their personality online, it is harder to connect," Paige continued.

She has also addressed fans that have commented on the changes in her body.

In a video posted to X (formerly Twitter), Paige was wearing a form-fitting outfit with her back to the camera, causing fans to remark about how much larger her butt has become.