Golf Star Bryson DeChambeau Is Rumored to Be Dating This Fellow Golfer Bryson DeChambeau's dating history is pretty impressive. By Ivy Griffith Updated Dec. 17 2024, 6:15 p.m. ET Source: MEGA, Instagram / @lilia_schneider

Both on and off the golf course, Bryson DeChambeau can be somewhat of a divisive figure. He's undeniably talented but gets wrapped up in more drama than golf fans are used to dealing with in the relatively low-drama sport.

However, that doesn't mean that Bryson isn't feeling the love in his personal life. He has been rumored to be linked with a woman, and the world is sure they're dating. Here's what we know about who Bryson DeChambeau is dating.

Bryson DeChambeau is rumored to be dating Lilia Schneider.

Rumors and eagle-eyed golf fans have linked Bryson, 31, with a woman named Lilia Schneider. Lilia is herself a golfer, playing for the golf team at Marian University in Indianapolis.

They make quite the pair, as Lilia, who turned 21 in March 2024, has gone viral for her clever and often suggestive golf videos, while Bryson's internet fame comes from capitalizing on content created around his own golf game. Between the two, they've built an impressive little kingdom of content creation as it intersects with the world of golf.

Lilia is a marketing major at Marion and will graduate in 2025, freeing her up for any number of exciting career paths moving forward including one in marketing, pro golf, or alongside Bryson doing whatever they plan to do. That is if they're officially a couple. They've never made it official, but have been spotted looking cozy in a golf cart in the past.

In January 2024, Lilia opened up about some health struggles on social media. "Starting 2024 off strong. After a long journey and finally being diagnosed with Thoracic Outlet Syndrome, I underwent surgery to remove my first rib in hopes of being able to get back to golf," she captioned a video showing off her impressive golf swing. "Now on the road to recovery!"

Single or not, Bryson's fans are very vocal on social media. "Just found out golfer Bryson DeChambeau is extremely sexy? Was anybody gonna tell me or was i just supposed to find that out by myself?" one person tweeted before another added, "Bryson DeChambeau please come and ruin my life."

Bryson was previously linked to another golf beauty — Hunter Nugent.

While Bryson and Lilia are keeping quiet about their budding romance, his ex-girlfriend Hunter Nugent confirmed that Bryson had moved on to OutKick, saying, "Bryson and I aren't dating anymore," and named Lilia as his new partner.

Source: Instagram Sophia Bertolami and Hunter Nugent.

Bryson and Hunter dated in 2022, and Hunter is also a fellow golfer. She graduated in May 2024 from the University of Texas at San Antonio and currently plays golf professionally in Austin. Before Hunter, Bryson was linked to model Sophia Phalen Bertolami.