Professional Golfer Brooks Koepka Scored a Massive Payday to Join LIV Golf League

Sure, a successful career is great, but let's be honest — money matters too! Luckily for Brooks Koepka, he's got both! Not only is he one of the best golfers in the world, but he's also sitting pretty as one of the wealthiest in the game.

With that said, just how much is Brooks Koepka worth? Here's everything you need to know about his jaw-dropping finances.

What is Brooks Koepka's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Brooks Koepka's net worth currently stands at an estimated $60 million. The majority of his wealth derives from his successful career as a professional golfer and a series of high-profile endorsement deals.

He earns approximately $3-4 million annually from partnerships with several prominent brands, according to Sports Keeda. Brooks has a multi-year contract with Cleveland and Srixon, in addition to lucrative deals with global brands such as Rolex, NetJets, Nike, and Michelob Ultra.

Brooks Koepka Professional golfer Net worth: $60 million Brooks Koepka is an American professional golfer who currently competes in the LIV Golf League. Before joining LIV, he won five major championships: The 2017 and 2018 U.S. Open, and the 2018, 2019, and 2023 PGA Championship. Birthdate: May 3, 1990 Birthplace: West Palm Beach, Fla. Mother: Denise Koepka Father: Bob Koepka Siblings: Chase (b. 1994) Marriages: Jena Sims ​(m. 2022) Children: Crew Sims Koepka (b. 2023)

In terms of prize money, Brooks' career earnings are impressive. As of 2023, his annual salary is around $1.3 million, but his earnings from tournament winnings are far greater. On average, he brings home over $3.7 million each year in prize money. His most lucrative year came during the 2018-19 season when he banked well over $9.6 million, making it his highest-earning season to date.

In 2022, Brooks Koepka decided to leave the PGA Tour and join the LIV Golf League, a controversial move that has altered the landscape of professional golf. The league, which is financially backed by the Sovereign Wealth Fund of Saudi Arabia, offered Brooks a substantial financial incentive to make the switch.

He reportedly received a one-time payment of $100 million to join the league. Koepka's move to LIV Golf has also been financially rewarding, as he won an additional $8 million in his first year of competition. While his decision to join LIV Golf led to a permanent ban from the PGA Tour, Brooks' career has continued to thrive. Despite the ban, he made headlines by winning the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club

Does Brooks Koepka have any Masters?

As of now, Brooks Koepka has yet to win the Masters Tournament. However, he has come close with two runner-up finishes, in 2019 and 2023. Plus, Brooks has finished in the top 10 three times in his eight appearances at Augusta National.

In the 2024 Masters Tournament, Brooks finished tied for 45th, and he openly took responsibility for his disappointing result. Speaking to the media ahead of the 2024 LIV Golf Singapore event in May, he admitted he felt he had wasted time between December and the Masters in April. He also cited his struggles with putting as the main factor behind his poor performance.