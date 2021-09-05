The Root of Brooks Koepka’s PGA Tour Withdrawal? Literally a Tree Root

After hearing that his PGA Tour season ended abruptly, fans are wondering what happened to Brooks Koepka . (And no, we’re not talking about that butterfly that seemed to help his birdie putt into the hole .)

We’re sorry to report that the golfer withdrew from the Tour Championship during his third round at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 4, after hurting his left wrist.

“Same wrist I had issues with in ’17 and ’18, so I’m just making sure it’s all good,’” Brooks said after his withdrawal, according to ESPN.