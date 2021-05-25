Golf Is Boring, but the Golf Beef Between Brooks and Bryson Is Not

When you think about golf, the first thing that pops into your head probably isn't trash talk. Unless, you're referring to Michael Jordan using the game as a means of creating mental vendettas to get himself going in order to crush people on the basketball court. But when you think of professional golf, "beef" isn't the first thing that comes to mind. However, the vocal dislike that Brooks Koepka has for Bryson DeChambeau has a lot of people wondering: Why does he hate him so much?

Seriously, why does Brooks Koepka hate Bryson DeChambeau?

Whether the two golfers know it or not, they're making the sport interesting for outsiders by never shying away from showing their disdain for each other. So how did their beef originate? Well, it seems like it could have started with complaints about "slow play," as per USA Today.

Story goes that back in 2019 there were some PGA players, Brooks included, who weren't too happy with the speed in which Bryson was playing. Bryson apparently went to Brooks's caddie and informed the assistant that if Brooks had any issues with the way he plays, he should address those concerns to his face.

Following that, after Brooks got the message from his caddie he approached Bryson in order to talk things out, but it doesn't look like their beef was squashed at all. In fact, it seems to have been amplified from that point forward.

Was standing on the putting green with Koepka's caddie earlier when an irritated Bryson DeChambeau walked up & told him to tell his boss to make any comment about slow play "to my face". Brooks arrived soon after, got the message & ambled over for a chat with the scientist. — Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) August 11, 2019

DeChambeau, when asked about the beef between them, joked about their feud, saying, "Let’s be honest, we know who would win that fight and it’s not me. Let me tell you right now — he’d kick my [butt]." Seems like an olive branch was extended, but it doesn't look like Brooks was having it.

Brooks Koepka appeared in ESPN The Magazine's famed "Body Issue" that takes nude photographs of athletes in all of their chiseled glory. While live-streaming a gaming session, Bryson DeChambeau quipped that Brooks doesn't have a cut midsection: "He doesn’t have any abs, to be honest. I got some abs!" But then Brooks provided this wonderful rejoinder flaunting his pro-golfing achievements.

You were right @b_dechambeau I am 2 short of a 6 pack! pic.twitter.com/aCJ1jimId6 — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) January 16, 2020

Then, in 2020 Bryson DeChambeau received some heat for getting into a verbal spat with a CBS camera operator. From Bryson's perspective, the exchange looked like this: "He was literally watching me the whole entire way up after getting out of the bunker, walking up next to the green. And I just was like, ‘Sir, what is the need to watch me that long?’ I mean, I understand it’s his job to video me, but at the same point, I think we need to start protecting our players out here compared to showing a potential vulnerability and hurting someone’s image. I just don’t think that’s necessarily the right thing to do," Bryson said, as per Golfweek.

Brooks commented on the scandal by simply tweeting this very pertinent and excellent GIF from Eastbound & Down.

Bryson continued to add to his "villain" persona when he requested a ball drop after seeing ants near his ball during a summer 2020 game. It quickly became a joke among golf fans.

Bryson wants a drop because of a red ant



He is the worst pic.twitter.com/lRd2j44xMn — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) July 30, 2020

And of course, Brooks was there to make his own faux-insect complaint in the middle of a game, jokingly requesting a ball drop of his own due to unforeseen circumstANTces (had to do it).