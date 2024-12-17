Golf Star Rory McIlroy's Net Worth Reflects Both On- and Off-Course Successes Rory McIlroy is one of the best golfers in the world, and his net worth reflects that. By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 17 2024, 4:01 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Northern Irish golf star Rory McIlroy is considered by all metrics to be one of the best golfers in the world. He's a four-time major champion, having won the 2011 U.S. Open, 2012 PGA Championship, 2014 Open Championship, and 2014 PGA Championship. And that's not all.

With an impressive portfolio of major wins under his belt and a promising head for business off courses, Rory has built an impressive net worth for himself. Here's what we know about his net worth and his thoughts on LIV as LIV and PGA golfers had a chance to reunite at the end of 2024.

Source: MEGA

Rory McIlroy's net worth is impressive.

Rory was born in Hollywood, Country Down, North Ireland on May 4, 1989. He was raised in a Catholic household, and self-identifies as Irish, Northern Irish, and British.

Rory McIlroy Golfer Net worth: $170 million Rory McIlroy is a Northern Irish golfer who has won the U.S. Open and FedEx Cup multiple times, making him one of the most winning golfers of all time. Birthdate: May 4, 1989 Birthplace: Hollywood, County Down, Northern Island Marriages: Erica Stoll (m. 2017) Children: 1

After a series of impressive world championships and World Cup wins, Rory's net worth is estimated at around $170 million. However, some sources estimate his net worth could be as high as $288 million. But it's not just his wins that have added to his impressive bank account. In 2019, Rory teamed up with NBC Sports to launch GolfPass. Then in 2022, Rory founded TMRW Sports which is a tech-focused venture which hopes to launch a new golf league.

Rory shared his thoughts on LIV after rumors suggested he was considering joining.

Like so many high-profile golfers, Rory was a big name when LIV Golf was formed in 2022. The controversial league immediately threw the golf world into chaos and divided the world starkly between LIV golfers and PGA golfers. For those who joined the LIV, it was a chance to try something new and teach the hidebound PGA Tour that change isn't bad. For those who remained with the PGA, they may have stayed out of concern that LIV would burn out quickly. However, it has done the exact opposite.

Rory remained with the PGA, at one point saying on the Beyond the Club podcast that he didn't understand why someone would choose to go to LIV. Yet eventually, in the interest of bringing the people of the golf world back together, Rory teamed up with fellow PGA and LIV golfers for a tournament to be held in December 2024.

He viewed that tournament as a step towards mending the rift that LIV sliced right through the heart of the golf world with its inception. Rory said of the team-up (per SportXcelerate), "It's about bringing players together. The more opportunities we create to do that, the better. Does it highlight that we don't play together often? Yes. But at least it shows we're trying to change that. Events like this can only help us move forward."