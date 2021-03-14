Golfer Lee Westwood’s Ace in the Hole Is His Fiancée and Caddie, Helen Storey

Not only is Lee smitten with Helen, he’s also impressed with her dedication to the job. “It’s no easy feat carrying that golf bag around,” he told Golfweek. “Especially in this [rainy] weather, because it’s fully loaded up. I don’t give her an easy break or anything like that. It’s got everything in it.”

(Speaking of weather-related issues, Helen commented on her sweatiness during a Masters practice round in 2020, writing on Instagram , “I’d win the wet vest competition! 1000% humidity out there.”)

Sometimes Helen gets a break, though, like she did at the 2019 British Open. “She’s delighted because they’ve got their own rakers,” Lee told Golfweek at the time. “She doesn’t have to rake the bunkers.”